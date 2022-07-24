Texans work out 4 running backs ahead of training camp

The Houston Texans worked out four running backs according to a league source.

The first running back Houston worked out was undrafted free agent running back Max Borghi from Washington State. Borghi had signed with the Indianapolis Colts during rookie minicamp but was released less than a week later.

Houston also worked out Cyrus Habibi-Likio, another undrafted free agent. Habibi-Likio generated 107 carries for 374 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns last year with Boise State.

Artavis Pierce also worked out for Houston. The former Chicago Bears running back tallied six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in his six career games with the NFC North club from 2020-21.

Former Rice Owl and Crosby High School product Austin Walter also worked out for the Texans. Walter was an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, but didn’t make their 53-man roster. Austin spent the 2019 regular season with the New York Giants. In 2020, Walter played for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades and then with the 49ers. In 2021, Walter played for the New York Jets.