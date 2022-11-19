Texans make 4 roster moves ahead of Week 11 matchup with Washington

The Houston Texans made a total of four roster moves ahead of their Week 11 tilt with Washington Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The first move was to activate defensive end Michael Dwumfour from injured reserve. The 6-1, 296-pound defensive end had not been active since Week 5 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston also declared defensive backs Cobi Francis and Will Redmond as their two standard elevations from the practice squad.

The Texans released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 6-3, 316-pounder tallied 1.0 sack, five combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery through three games, one of which he started. Johnson logged 12 games with Houston in 2021.

