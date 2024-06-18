Texans 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The NFL announced the report dates and locations for all 32 teams’ training camps ahead of the 2024 season. The Houston Texans previously released their open training camp schedule, with the first public practice scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

The Texans will hold training camp for the fourth consecutive year at the Methodist Training Center across from NRG Stadium. For years under Bill O’Brien, Houston would begin its training camp at The Greenbrier near the Allegheny Mountains in West Virginia.

Practice officially begins on July 18 as the Texans prepare for the Hall of Fame of Hame game in Canton, Ohio against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on August 1.

Brb we’re going camping 🏕️ pic.twitter.com/XzbunyGF0T — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 18, 2024

Houston will have eight open training camp practices for the public to view free of charge, including a night practice on August 11. The Texans also will have a joint practice on August 22 against the Los Angeles Rams before their matchup on August 24.

The Texans kick off the regular season on September 8 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

