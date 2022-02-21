Texans 2022 offseason: Important dates from the NFL Scouting Combine to the draft

The NFL season is never over; it is a year-long sport. It is just sometimes during the fall they play games.

For the Houston Texans, talent evaluation and acquisition never stops, especially as the second year of the Nick Caserio era is underway at NRG Stadium. Coach Lovie Smith joins the fray to help the Texans get over the hump and avoid another double-digit losing season as Houston seeks to complete the rebuild in 2022.

As the Texans move through the offseason, here are important dates between now and the NFL draft for fans to keep an eye on as Week 1 seems an eternity away.

March 1-7 — NFL Scouting Combine

The combine kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but there are still COVID restrictions in place that will make the event more like a bubble.

It could be an opportunity for Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith to meet with the media and provide more insight into the construction of the 2022 squad.

March 8 — Franchise tag

The Texans have until 3:00 p.m. Central Time to designate a player for the franchise or transition tag.

March 14-16 — Free agency tampering period

The Texans are allowed to contact and enter negotiations with unrestricted free agents whose contracts are set to expire at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on March 16.

March 16 — New League Year

texans-no-3-overall-pick-2022-nfl-draft

Right at 3:00 p.m. Central Time, the new league year begins in the NFL; it’s 2022 officially. This is also when the trading period officially begins.

March 27-30 — NFL owners meetings

The NFL will hold its annual league meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla.

April 4 — Offseason workout program commences

texans-christian-kirksey-lovie-smiths-defense-lb-friendly

Teams with new coaches who were hired after the 2021 regular season — like the Texans with Lovie Smith — are able to start their offseason workout programs.

April 20 — Deadline for draft prospect physicals

texans-kenyon-jackson-assistant-dl-coach

The date is the deadline for the Texans to bring in draft-eligible players inside NRG Stadium for a physical examination.

April 22 — Restricted free agent offer sheet

The date is the deadline for restricted free agents — such as safety Grayland Arnold — to sign offer sheets.

The same date is also the deadline for prior teams to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

texans-director-pro-personnel-rob-kisiel-part-ways

The date is the deadline for the Texans to time, test, and interview draft prospects.

April 28-30

nfl-mock-draft-texans-trade-giants-round-1

GM Nick Caserio — Courtesy: Houston Texans

The NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas.

Thursday, April 28 is Round 1 in primetime.

Friday, April 29 is Rounds 2-3, also in prime time.

Saturday, April 30 is Rounds 4-7 during the afternoon with a flurry of priority free agent signings to follow.

