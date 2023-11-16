Texans have 20 players on injury report, and Noah Brown remains out

The Texans had 23 players on their practice report last week. It was down to 18 on Wednesday, but now it's back up to 20.

The Teans added safety Grayland Arnold (calf) and offensive tackle George Fant (hip) as limited participants. Neither appeared on the report Wednesday.

The other changes to the report were upgrades: Tight end Brevin Jordan (foot) returned to practice as a limited participant; and defensive end Will Anderson (knee), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (knee), left guard Tytus Howard (knee), tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) were full participants.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee) remained a non-participant.

Brown has more than 150 yards receiving in each of the past two games, with 13 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown total in games against the Bucs and Bengals. His 20.9 yards per reception average leads the NFL.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and safety Jimmie Ward) hamstring also again sat out practice.

Receiver Nico Collins (calf) was limited for a second consecutive day.

Collins leads Texans wideouts with 36 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns.