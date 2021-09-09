Texans get 2 draft picks, other details of CB Bradley Roby trade revealed

If Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio’s process is to gather as many draft picks as possible to execute a rebuild, Clutch City sports fans may be happy with the results.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans will get a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 conditional pick. On top of that, the Texans pick up the tab by paying $7 million on Roby’s base salary and New Orleans paying the remaining $1.8 million-plus.

After signing a one-year contract with Houston in the 2019 offseason, the Texans brought back Roby on a three-year, $36 million contract in the 2020 offseason.

Roby won’t be available for Week 1 as he serves the final game of his six-game suspension that was handed down with five games to go in the 2020 season. The former Denver Broncos 2014 first-round pick was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.