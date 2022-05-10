Texans have 19th most difficult strength of schedule in 2022

The Houston Texans have been projected to win around four games in 2022. However, they won’t be taking a colossal beating the entire time.

The Texans rank No. 19 in strength of schedule. Their 2021 opponents compiled a 141-148 record — a .488 winning percentage.

Houston gets the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans home and away as part of being in the AFC South.

The Texans’ home slate includes the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington.

Houston goes on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Titans are tied with the Bears for the eighth-easiest strength of schedule at .471 (135-152-2). The Jaguars and Colts are tied for the sixth-easiest strength of schedule at .469 (135-153-1).

The NFL schedule will be released in its entirety on May 12.

Projecting the Houston Texans' 2022 schedule