Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 12 against the Jets

The Houston Texans take on the New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The two sides are 2-8 and are attempting to build culture. Meanwhile the fans for each side wouldn’t feel too bad if they took another L. As it stands, the Jets are slated to get the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft while the Texans are projected to get the No. 4 overall pick.

Until the Detroit Lions, who have yet to earn their first win of the season, start firing off victories, it’s safe to say the No. 1 overall pick is going to the Motor City.

Here are 100 facts surrounding the encounter between New York and Houston.

Series facts

1. The Texans are 2-8 for the third time in franchise history. The 2002 and 2013 teams did not make the playoffs and the 2013 team ended up netting the No. 1 overall pick.

2. The Jets are 2-8 for the ninth time in franchise history. None of the previous eight teams made the playoffs.

3. Since 1990, 0/89 teams that started 3-8 made the playoffs.

4. Since 1990, 0/60 teams that started 2-9 made the playoffs.

5. The Texans are 3-5 against the Jets with a 1-2 record at home.

6. The Texans’ 1-2 home record against the Jets is their worst against AFC East opponents, including playoffs:

Dolphins: 5-0

Bills: 4-2

Patriots: 3-4

Jets: 1-2

7. The Texans are 35-40 in November with a 17-18 record at home.

8. The Jets are 115-129 record in November with a 48-64 record on the road.

9. The Texans are 105-132 in early games, including playoffs, with a 65-60 record at home.

10. Since 1970, the Jets are 214-254 in early games, including playoffs, with a 70-109 record on the road.

Tyrod Taylor facts

tyrod-taylor-texans-continue-push

11. Among quarterbacks who have started at least four games, Taylor’s 106.7 passer rating on first down is the sixth-best in the NFL.

12. Taylor has a 4-2 record against the Jets as a starter.

13. The last game Taylor played for the Cleveland Browns as a starter was against the New York Jets on Sept. 20, 2018, in a 21-17 win. Taylor was knocked out, and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over.

14. Taylor is 1/22 quarterbacks this season who has thrown a red zone interception.

15. All two of Taylor’s red zone touchdown passes have come inside the 10-yard line.

16. Taylor has the sixth-highest yards per carry on third down at 12.0.

17. Taylor is now 3-2 as a starter when he throws for fewer than 110 yards.

18. Week 11 was the first time since Oct. 29, 2017, against the Oakland Raiders that Taylor played a complete game and was not sacked.

Zach Wilson facts

jets-zach-wilson-third-rookie-qb-texans-face

19. Wilson is tied for the fifth-lowest yards per pass attempt at 6.5.

20. Wilson has the sixth-highest intended air yards per pass attempt at 8.7.

21. Wilson is tied with Joe Burrow for the 10th-most completed air yards per pass attempt at 4.2.

22. Wilson has the third-lowest yards after the catch per completion at 4.0.

23. Wilson has the lowest passer rating in the NFL at 63.5.

24. Wilson has the second-lowest completion percentage in the NFL at 57.5%.

25. Wilson is tied for the second-lowest touchdown percentage at 2.2.

26. Wilson has the highest interception percentage in the NFL at 5.0.

27. Wilson has the highest sack percentage at 9.5%.

28. Wilson has been pressured on 30.7% of his dropbacks, the most in the NFL.

29. Wilson is tied for the ninth-highest time to throw at 2.4 seconds.

30. Wilson picks up 4.4 yards per scramble, the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

31. Although Wilson has had a rough rookie season, he is 1/26 quarterbacks this season with a game-winning drive and a fourth quarter comeback.

David Culley facts

texans-david-culley-trade-deadline-focus-coaching

32. Culley joins Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak as the only Texans coaches to start 2-8.

33. Culley is facing the Jets for the first time. Here is how he compares to other Texans coaches:

Bill O’Brien: 2-0

Gary Kubiak: 1-3

Dom Capers: 0-2

34. Culley is 0/2 on challenges for his career.

Robert Saleh

35. Saleh was a defensive intern for the 2005 Texans, was defensive quality control from 2006-08, and then was assistant linebackers coach from 2009-10.

36. Saleh joins Walt Michaels, Joe Walton, Rich Kotite, Eric Mangini, and Rex Ryan as the only Jets coaches to start 2-8.

37. Saleh is facing the Texans for the first time. Here is how other Jets coaches have fared:

Herm Edwards: 2-0

Eric Mangini: 1-0

Rex Ryan: 2-1

Todd Bowles: 0-2

38. Saleh is 1/1 on challenges for his career.

Clete Blakeman facts

texans-100-facts-figures-jaguars-london-51-75

39. This week’s referee is Clete Blakeman. The Texans have an 8-5 record when Blakeman referees their games:

2010 – OTI, 20-0 – W

2011 – PIT, 17-10 – W

2011 – CIN, 31-10 – W

2012 – JAX, 43-37 – W-OT

2012 – @CLT, 16-28 – L

2015 – @CAR, 17-24 – L

2015 – OTI, 20-6 – W

2016 – OTI, 27-20 – W

2017 – @CIN, 13-7 – W

2017 – @OTI, 13-24 – L

2019 – @JAX, 26-3 – W

2019 – OTI, 14-35 – L

2020 – @KC, 20-34 – L

40. The Texans have had fewer penalties than the opposition 5/13 times with Blakeman:

2010 – OTI: 10/79; HTX: 6/68

2011 – PIT: 5/45; HTX: 9/64

2011 – CIN: 3/25; HTX: 5/87

2012 – JAX: 6/54; HTX: 2/20

2012 – CLT: 3/24; HTX: 9/64

2015 – CAR: 10/92; HTX: 10/70

2015 – OTI: 6/45; HTX: 7/85

2016 – OTI: 11/93; HTX: 6/59

2017 – CIN: 7/45; HTX: 9/61

2017 – OTI: 7/63; HTX: 11/85

2019 – JAX: 4/34; HTX: 7/60

2019 – OTI: 5/37; HTX: 5/35

2020 – KC: 1/5; HTX: 5/37

41. Blakeman is tied for the eighth-highest home team winning percentage among referees this season:

John Hussey: .700

Adrian Hill: .667

Land Clark: .650

Carl Cheffers: .636

Shawn Smith: .600

Bill Vinovich: .556

Brad Allen: .556

Clete Blakeman: .500

Ron Torbert: .500

Brad Rogers: .500

Jerome Boger: .400

Clay Martin: .400

Tony Corrente: .400

Craig Wrolstad: .375

Alex Kemp: .333

Scott Novak: .300

Shawn Hochuli: .200

42. Blakeman is tied for the eighth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties:

Alex Kemp: .778

Tony Corrente: .700

Adrian Hill: .667

Brad Allen: .667

Shawn Hochuli: .600

Land Clark: .600

Ron Torbert: .600

Jerome Boger: .500

Scott Novak: .500

Clete Blakeman: .500

Bill Vinovich: .444

Clay Martin: .400

Craig Wrolstad: .375

Brad Rogers: .300

Carl Cheffers: .273

Shawn Smith: .200

John Hussey: .100

43. The Jets are 3-4 with Blakeman:

2011 – @PHI, 19-45 – L

2013 – NO, 26-20 – W

2015 – NE, 26-20 – W-OT

2016 – CIN, 22-23 – L

2017 – SDG, 7-14 – L

2018 – @CHI, 10-24 – L

2019 – RAI, 34-3 – W

44. The Jets have had fewer penalties 2/7 with Blakeman:

2011 – PHI: 7/62; NYJ: 11/93

2013 – NO: 9/59; NYJ: 8/62

2015 – NE: 1/7; NYJ: 6/39

2016 – CIN: 5/44; NYJ: 7/95

2017 – SDG: 8/80; NYJ: 5/34

2018 – CHI: 2/25; NYJ: 8/45

2019 – RAI: 4/35; NYJ: 4/37

45. Blakeman’s games have the lowest sacks per game:

Torbert: 6.2

Hill: 5.3

Hussey: 5.3

Clark: 5.2

Boger: 4.8

Cheffers: 4.7

Wrolstad: 4.6

Vinovich: 4.6

Smith: 4.4

Corrente: 4.3

Novak: 4.3

Kemp: 4.2

Hochuli: 4.2

Rogers: 4.0

Martin: 3.7

Allen: 3.6

Blakeman: 3.3

46. Blakeman is tied for the sixth-most offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 3.6

Hochuli: 3.3

Wrolstad: 3.3

Torbert: 3.1

Novak: 3.1

Blakeman: 3.0

Cheffers: 3.0

Clark: 2.8

Martin: 2.4

Hussey: 2.4

Kemp: 2.3

Hill: 2.3

Allen: 2.3

Corrente: 2.2

Vinovich: 2.2

Smith: 1.9

Boger: 1.5

47. The Texans are 0/1 when challenging Blakeman while the opposition is 1/6. Replay Assistant is 1/3 with only one of those decisions benefiting Houston.

48. The Jets are 2/2 when challenging Blakeman. Opponents are 1/1. Replay Assistant is 0/1.

49. Blakeman is tied for the lowest coaches challenge overturn rate:

Cheffers: 1.000 (2/2)

Kemp: 1.000 (2/2)

Martin: .750 (3/4)

Clark: .667 (2/3)

Hill: .600 (3/5)

Wrolstad: .571 (4/7)

Smith: .500 (3/6)

Hussey: .500 (2/4)

Novak: .500 (2/4)

Allen: .429 (3/7)

Vinovich: .333 (2/6)

Rogers: .333 (2/6)

Boger: .250 (1/4)

Hochuli: .167 (1/6)

Torbert: .143 (1/7)

Blakeman: .000 (0/1)

Corrente: .000 (0/6)

50. Blakeman is tied for the ninth-highest booth review overturn rate:

Hussey: 1.000 (5/5)

Boger: 1.000 (4/4)

Corrente: 1.000 (1/1)

Allen: .857 (7/8)

Torbert: .857 (6/7)

Cheffers: .800 (4/5)

Clark: .625 (5/8)

Novak: .625 (5/8)

Blakeman: .600 (3/5)

Martin: .600 (3/5)

Rogers: .600 (3/5)

Smith: .600 (3/5)

Wrolstad: .500 (2/4)

Hochuli: .500 (1/2)

Hill: .400 (2/5)

Kemp: .400 (2/5)

Vinovich: .400 (2/5)

51. Blakeman was eyewitness to Texans history as his was the referee for Houston’s first playoff win in the 2011 AFC wildcard against the Cincinnati Bengals.

52. Blakeman was a backup quarterback for Nebraska from 1984-87.

53. Blakeman is an attorney outside of the NFL, and is a partner at a law firm in Omaha, Nebraska.

Broadcast facts

nfl-week-4-texans-colts-cbs-spero-dedes

54. This is the seventh game to be broadcast on CBS. Here is the breakdown by other networks:

CBS: 6

ESPN: 1

NFL Network: 1

55. The Texans are 99-140 all-time on CBS.

56. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely are the ninth different play-by-play team to call a game in the series.

57. The Texans are 8-4 when Dedes calls their games.

58. The Texans are 0-1 when Feely calls their games.

59. This is the sixth early afternoon game in the series and the third in Houston.

Miscellaneous facts

60. The Texans have the second-lowest red zone trips in the NFL with 23.

61. Houston has the seventh-lowest red zone conversion rate at 52.2%.

62. The Jets are tied with the Falcons for the ninth-fewest red zone trips with 30.

63. The Jets and Falcons are also tied with the Broncos for the eighth-fewest red zone touchdowns with 18.

64. New York actually has the eighth-best third down conversion rate at 43.0%.

65. Houston’s offense has the lowest yards gained on first down at 3.6.

66. The Texans have the fourth-fewest rushing attempts on first down with 127.

67. The Jets have the sixth-most passes on first down with 177.

68. The Texans have picked up the fewest first downs on first down with 33. The second-fewest belong to Miami with 54.

69. The Jets are tied with the Cardinals for the ninth-fewest first downs on first down with 62.

70. The Texans are tied with the Cardinals and Cowboys for the fourth-most takeaways with 19.

71. The Texans are tied with the Colts for the fourth-most interceptions with 13.

72. The Jets are tied with the Ravens for the second-fewest takeaways with eight.

73. New York’s defense has procured three interceptions, the fewest in the NFL.

74. The Jets are tied for the seventh-fewest sacks with 20.

75. Opponents have compiled a 108.2 passer rating against the Jets defense, the highest in the NFL.

76. The Texans have dialed up the blitz 68 times, the second-fewest in the league.

77. The have 47 quarterback hits, the fifth-fewest in the league.

78. The Texans are tied for the eighth-most missed tackles with 74.

79. The Jets have given up 1,481 yards after the catch, the third-most in the NFL.

80. The Texans have given up 1,013 yards after the catch, the third-fewest in the league.

81. Houston’s defense gives up 4.5 yards per carry, the seventh-most in the NFL.

82. The Texans defense gives up 133.5 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL.

83. New York gives up 132.0 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the league.

84. The Jets are tied with the Chiefs for the fifth-most rushing yards per carry surrendered at 4.6.

85. New York has given up 20 rushing touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

86. Houston has given up 15 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in the league.

87. Opponents have visited the Jets red zone 48 times, the most in the NFL.

88. Opponents have visited the Texans red zone 39 times, tied with the Bears for the eighth-most in the NFL.

89. The Jets give up 5.9 yards on first down, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

90. The Jets are tied with the Chiefs and Bears for the second-most first downs given up on first down with 81.

91. The Jets and Texans defenses are tied for the second-most rushing attempts on first down with 176.

92. The Texans defense has given up six touchdowns to tight ends, tied for the fourth-most in the league.

93. The Jets have given up 641 receiving yards to tight ends, the eighth-most in the NFL.

94. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is tied for the fourth-most forced fumbles with three.

95. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has the second-most missed tackles with 14.

96. Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham is tied for the third-most missed tackles with 13.

97. Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson has the second-highest yards per completion when targeted at 21.8.

98. Johnson also has the highest yards per target at 14.9.

99. The Texans are 2-0 on Nov. 28:

2004 — OTI, 32-21 — W

2010 — OTI, 20-0 — W

100. The Jets are 3-5 on Nov. 28:

1965 — NE, 23-27 — L

1971 — SF, 21-24 — L

1976 — @CLT, 16-33 — L

1982 — GB, 15-13 — W

1985 — @DET, 20-31 — L

1993 — @NE, 6-0 — W

1999 — @CLT, 6-13 — L

2004 — @CRD, 13-3 — W

