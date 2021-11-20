Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 11 at the Titans

The Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium, the first game of their two-game series.

The Texans are coming out of their bye and seek to salvage their 1-8 record. The Titans are 8-2 and hope to notch their ninth win as they endeavor to secure the AFC South and possibly the No. 1 seed the conference.

Texasn safety Eric Murray knows that to be Tennessee, it will take all hands on deck defensively.

“I think we stay deepest as the deepest, and the main thing is just everybody doing their job,” Murray said. “If your job is to stay deep, then you stay deep. If your job is to come up, support the run and be first support, second support, do that and do it effectively.”

Here are 100 facts surrounding the matchup in Week 11.

Series facts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

1. The Texans are 1-8 for the second time in team history. The last time was in 2005 when the club finished 2-14, fired Dom Capers, and possessed the No. 1 overall pick.

2. Since 1990, 0/31 teams that started 1-9 made the playoffs. The best finish for such a start was 6-10 by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

3. Since 1990, 0/76 teams that started 2-8 made the playoffs. The best finishes came from the 2012 Carolina Panthers and 1997 Atlanta Falcons, who each finished 7-9.

4. Since 1999, the Titans franchise has started 8-2 three other times:

Lost divisional: 2000, 2003

Lost Super Bowl: 1999

5. Since 1990, 58/59 teams that started 9-2 made the playoffs with 45 of those teams having won the division.

6. Since 1990, 88/95 teams that started 8-3 made the playoffs with 62/88 having won the division.

7. The Texans are 17-21 record against the Titans with a 7-12 record on the road.

8. Houston is 11-8 in initial encounters with the Titans with a 5-6 record on the road.

9. The Texans are 34-40 in November with a 17-22 record on the road.

10. The Titans franchise is 47-41 in November with a 24-17 record at home.

11. The Texans are 104-132 in early games, including playoffs, with a 39-72 record on the road.

Story continues

12. Since 1999, the Titans franchise is 140-121 in early afternoon games with a 75-61 record at home.

13. The Texans are 13-23 in road games in the Central Time Zone.

Tyrod Taylor facts

tyrod-taylor-texans-continue-push

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

14. Sunday will mark the first time since 2017 Taylor has started at least four games in a season.

15. Taylor is 1-0 against the Titans. On Oct. 11, 2015, he led the Buffalo Bills to a 14-13 win by going 10-of-17 for 109 yards and a touchdown while also rushing eight times for 76 yards and a score.

16. Among quarterbacks with at least three starts, Taylor’s 9.1 yards per pass attempt is tied with Joe Burrow for the fifth-highest on third down.

17. Among starting quarterbacks, Taylor’s 16.33 yards per carry on third down is the highest in the NFL.

Ryan Tannehill facts

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

18. Tannehill is tied for the eighth-most interceptions in the NFL with eight.

19. Tannehill is tied with Justin Fields for the most sacks in the NFL with 29.

20. Even though Tannehill leads the NFL in being sacked, he actually has the sixth-highest sack percentage at 8.4%.

21. Tannehill has been blitzed 97 times, the seventh-most in the league.

22. Tannehill has been sacked 11 times on third down, tied with Sam Darnold for the fifth-most in the league.

23. Tannehill is tied with Tom Brady and Carson Wentz for the eighth-most third down conversion through the air with 34.

24. Among quarterbacks who have started every game, Tannehill’s 72.4 passer rating on third down is the third-lowest in the NFL.

25. Tannehill has had 14 passes dropped, tied for the 10th-most in the NFL.

26. Tannehill averages 11.2 yards per scramble, the fourth-highest in the NFL.

27. Tannehill has picked up 64 rushing yards out of run-pass option, the third-most among quarterbacks.

28. Tannehill has thrown 76 passes out of play-action, the eighth-most in the league.

29. Tannehill has generated 753 passing yards out of play-action, the seventh-most in the NFL.

30. Tannehill has thrown the ninth-most passes inside the red zone with 47.

31. Tannehill is 1/3 quarterbacks with at least three fourth quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives. The other two are Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.

David Culley facts

texans-david-culley-not-superb-browns

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

32. Culley and Dom Capers are the only Texans coaches to go 1-8.

33. Even if the Texans win, Culley will establish the longest first road win drought in team history. Previous record belonged to Gary Kubiak, who didn’t earn his until Week 10 of 2006.

34. Culley is going against the Titans for the first time. Here is how other Texans coaches fared their first times:

Dom Capers: 0-1

Gary Kubiak: 0-1

Wade Phillips*: 0-1

Bill O’Brien: 1-0

Romeo Crennel*: 0-1

*interim

35. Culley has yet to throw the challenge flag in 2021.

Mike Vrabel facts

texans-nick-caserio-titans-mike-vrabel-jon-robinson

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

36. Vrabel and Jeff Fisher are the only Titans coaches to start 8-2.

37. Vrabel, a former Texans coordinator, is 4-2 against his old team. Here is how other Texans coordinators have fared:

Mike Vrabel: 4-2

Kyle Shanahan: 1-0

Vic Fangio: 1-0

38. Vrabel is 6-5 in initial encounters in the AFC South with a 4-3 record at home.

39. Vrabel is 4-2 against the Texans. Here is how that compares to the rest of the division:

Jaguars: 6-1

Texans: 4-2

Colts: 4-4

40. Vrabel is 2-1 against the Texans at home. Here is how that compares to other AFC South opponents:

Jaguars: 3-0

Texans: 2-1

Colts: 1-3

41. Vrabel is 4-2 against the Texans after four games. Here is how that compares to other Titans coaches (where applicable):

Jeff Fisher: 4-2

Mike Vrabel: 4-2

Mike Munchak: 2-4

Mike Mularkey: 2-3

Ken Whisenhunt: 0-3

42. Vrabel is 9-5 in November with a 5-1 record at home.

43. Vrabel is 3-4 against rookie coaches with an 0-2 record at home.

44. Vrabel is 9/17 on challenges for his career with a 3/3 record in 2021.

Tony Corrente facts

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

45. This week’s referee is Tony Corrente. The Texans are 7-16 with Corrente. Here are the results:

2002 – CLT, 3-23 – L

2003 – JAX, 24-20 – W

2005 – JAX, 20-38 – L

2006 – OTI, 20-26 – L-OT

2007 – MIA, 22-19 – W

2007 – JAX, 28-42 – L

2008 – CLT, 27-31 – L

2009 – @CRD, 21-28 – L

2010 – @CLT, 17-30 – L

2011 – @NO, 33-40 – L

2012 – RAV, 43-13 – W

2012 – @OTI, 24-10 – W

2012* – @NE, 28-41 – L

2013 – SEA, 20-23 – L-OT

2013 – @JAX, 20-27 – L

2015 – @BUF, 21-30 – L

2016 – KC, 19-12 – W

2016 – @RAI, 20-27 – L

2017 – JAX, 7-29 – L

2018 – @NE, 20-27 – L

2019 – NE, 28-22 – W

2019* – BUF, 22-19 – W-OT

2020 – RAV, 16-33 – L

*playoff game

46. The Texans have had fewer penalties than the opposition 10/23 times:

2002 – CLT: 4/45; HTX: 9/67

2003 – JAX: 9/48; HTX: 4/43

2005 – JAX: 6/50; HTX: 7/40

2006 – OTI: 8/66; HTX: 7/64

2007 – MIA: 6/50; HTX: 6/67

2007 – JAX: 8/45; HTX: 3/20

2008 – CLT: 6/31; HTX: 1/5

2009 – CRD: 7/40; HTX: 6/53

2010 – CLT: 9/69; HTX: 5/30

2011 – NO: 4/26; HTX: 7/56

2012 – RAV: 5/56; HTX: 5/60

2012 – OTI: 4/35; HTX: 11/97

2012* – NE: 5/56; HTX: 3/20

2013 – SEA: 9/62; HTX: 6/86

2013 – JAX: 8/57; HTX: 14/177

2015 – BUF: 5/42; HTX: 10/89

2016 – KC: 9/77; HTX: 5/44

2016 – RAI: 4/21; HTX: 7/101

2017 – JAX: 10/89; HTX: 9/94

2018 – NE: 6/36; HTX: 6/44

2019 – NE: 8/60; HTX: 8/79

2019* – BUF: 7/64; HTX: 4/20

2020 – RAV: 3/21; HTX: 4/22

*playoff game

47. Hussey is tied for the sixth-lowest home team winning percentage:

Land Clark: .722

John Hussey: .667

Adrian Hill: .667

Shawn Smith: .667

Bill Vinovich: .625

Carl Cheffers: .600

Clete Blakeman: .571

Brad Allen: .556

Brad Rogers: .556

Ron Torbert: .556

Jerome Boger: .444

Tony Corrente: .444

Craig Wrolstad: .375

Clay Martin: .333

Alex Kemp: .250

Scott Novak: .222

Shawn Hochuli: .111

48. Corrente is tied for the second-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties:

Alex Kemp: .750

Tony Corrente: .667

Brad Allen: .667

Land Clark: .667

Adrian Hill: .667

Ron Torbert: .667

Scott Novak: .556

Jerome Boger: .556

Shawn Hochuli: .556

Clete Blakeman: .429

Clay Martin: .444

Bill Vinovich: .375

Craig Wrolstad: .375

Brad Rogers: .333

Carl Cheffers: .300

Shawn Smith: .222

John Hussey: .111

49. The Titans are 9-8 with Corrente:

2000 – @CLE, 24-0 – W

2002 – PIT, 31-23 – W

2005 – @CLT, 3-35 – L

2006 – @HTX, 26-20 – W-OT

2007 – CAR, 20-7 – W

2008 – JAX, 17-10 – W

2008 – @CLT, 0-23 – L

2009 – SDG, 17-42 – L

2010 – @NYG, 29-10 – W

2012 – HTX, 10-24 – L

2013 – SDG, 20-17 – W

2014 – CLT, 10-27 – L

2016 – RAI, 10-17 – L

2017 – JAX, 15-10 – W

2018 – @BUF, 12-13 – L

2019 – KC, 35-32 – W

2019* – @KC, 24-35 – L

*playoff game

50. The Titans have had fewer penalties /17 times with Corrente:

2000 – CLE: 7/66; OTI: 3/25

2002 – PIT: 4/20; OTI: 5/36

2005 – CLT: 5/33; OTI: 7/35

2006 – HTX: 7/64; OTI: 8/66

2007 – CAR: 10/92; OTI: 10/89

2008 – JAX: 6/50; OTI: 5/36

2008 – CLT: 3/20; OTI: 3/30

2009 – SDG: 6/45; OTI: 9/74

2010 – NYG: 11/86; OTI: 8/80

2012 – HTX: 11/97; OTI: 4/35

2013 – SDG: 5/45; OTI: 11/116

2014 – CLT: 4/20; OTI: 4/20

2016 – RAI: 8/58; OTI: 8/70

2017 – JAX: 6/41; OTI: 2/15

2018 – BUF: 4/30; OTI: 5/40

2019 – KC: 9/80; OTI: 8/64

2019* – KC: 9/61; OTI: 8/85

*playoff game

51. Corrente’s games are tied for the seventh-highest sacks per game:

Torbert: 6.3

Hill: 5.3

Hussey: 5.0

Clark: 5.0

Boger: 4.8

Wrolstad: 4.8

Corrente: 4.6

Cheffers: 4.6

Vinovich: 4.6

Kemp: 4.5

Novak: 4.4

Rogers: 4.3

Hochuli: 4.2

Martin: 4.0

Smith: 3.9

Allen: 3.6

Blakeman: 2.9

52. Corrente is tied for the fifth-lowest offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 3.8

Wrolstad: 3.4

Hochuli: 3.4

Novak: 3.3

Blakeman: 3.3

Torbert: 3.1

Cheffers: 3.0

Clark: 2.8

Kemp: 2.5

Hill: 2.3

Vinovich: 2.3

Allen: 2.3

Corrente: 2.3

Martin: 2.2

Hussey: 2.2

Boger: 1.7

Smith: 1.7

53. The Texans are 2/6 when challenging Corrente with the opposition going 3/9. Replay Assistant is 0/9 with seven of those decisions benefiting Houston.

54. The Titans are 3/8 on challenging Corrente. Opponents are 1/3. Replay Assistant is 1/4.

55. Corrente has the absolute lowest coaches challenge overturn rate:

Cheffers: 1.000 (2/2)

Kemp: 1.000 (2/2)

Martin: .750 (3/4)

Clark: .667 (2/3)

Hill: .600 (3/5)

Wrolstad: .500 (3/6)

Smith: .500 (3/6)

Hussey: .500 (2/4)

Allen: .429 (3/7)

Vinovich: .400 (2/5)

Rogers: .333 (2/6)

Novak: .333 (1/3)

Hochuli: .200 (1/5)

Torbert: .143 (1/7)

Boger: .000 (0/3)

Corrente: .000 (0/4)

56. Corrente is tied for the highest booth review overturn rate:

Hussey: 1.000 (5/5)

Boger: 1.000 (4/4)

Corrente: 1.000 (1/1)

Allen: .875 (7/8)

Torbert: .857 (6/7)

Cheffers: .800 (4/5)

Smith: .667 (2/3)

Clark: .625 (5/8)

Novak: .625 (5/8)

Martin: .600 (3/5)

Rogers: .600 (3/5)

Vinovich: .500 (2/4)

Wrolstad: .500 (2/4)

Hill: .400 (2/5)

Kemp: .400 (2/5)

Blakeman: .333 (1/3)

Hochuli: .000 (0/1)

57. In Week 9 of 2012, Corrente hurled an obscenity that was picked up by NFL on CBS microphones.

58. Corrente underwent throat cancer treatments in 2011 and was out from Weeks 13-15.

59. Corrente used to be the Pac-12 Conference coordinator of football officiating from June 2011 to October 2014.

Broadcast facts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

60. This is the 35nd game in the series to be broadcast on CBS. Here is the breakdown by network:

CBS: 34

ESPN: 2

FOX: 1

61. The Texans are 98-140 all-time on CBS.

62. The Titans are 147-137 all-time on CBS.

63. This week’s play-by-play team is Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, who are the 21st of 24 different broadcast teams to call a game on television. The last time Catalon and Lofton called a game was in Week 2 of 2018 when Tennessee beat Houston 20-17.

64. The Texans are 12-4 when Catalon calls their games.

65. The Titans are 11-13 when Catalon calls their games.

66. Houston is 8-3 when Lofton calls their games.

67. The Titans are 5-5 when Lofton calls their games.

68. This is the 35th early afternoon game in the series and the 20th to occur in Tennessee.

Miscellaneous facts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

69. The Texans give up 4.5 yards per carry, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants for the eighth-most in the NFL.

70. The Texans give up 136.9 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

71. Tennessee gives up 98.6 rushing yards per game, the seventh-most in the league.

72. The Texans and Titans are tied for the ninth-most takeaways in the NFL with 14.

73. 15.7% of the Texans’ drives end in turnovers, the third-highest in the NFL.

74. The Texans are tied with the Denver Broncos for the 10th-best average starting field position at their own 28.8-yard line.

75. The Titans have the seventh-best average starting field position in the NFL at their own 29.2-yard line.

76. Houston is 52.6% in the red zone, the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

77. Houston has the fewest red zone trips in the NFL with 19.

78. Tennessee is tied for the third-most red zone trips with 40.

79. The Titans have given up the seventh-most yards after the catch with 1,277.

80. Houston has dialed up the third-fewest blitzes with 56.

81. The Texans have generated 66 pressures, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the third-most in the NFL.

82. The Texans are tied for the ninth-fewest sacks in the league with 19.

83. Houston has 39 quarterback hits, the second-fewest in the league.

84. The Titans have called a blitz 20.3% of the time, the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

85. The Titans have generated the most pressures in the league with 114.

86. Tennessee has produced 66 quarterback hits, the fifth-most in the NFL.

87. Tennessee is tied with the Carolina Panthers for the fifth-most sacks with 27.

88. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is tied with D.J. Moore and Chris Godwin for the seventh-most catches with 57.

89. Titans receiver A.J. Brown is tied for the fourth-most drops in the NFL with six.

90. Titans safety Kevin Byard has the third-most interceptions with five.

91. Byard is also third in the NFL with 12 pass breakups.

92. Byard is also one of seven players who has a fumble returned for a touchdown.

93. Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell is tied for the fourth-most forced fumbles with three.

94. Titans linebacker Jeffery Simmons is tied for the ninth-most sacks with 7.5.

95. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard is tied for the 10th-most tackles for loss with nine.

96. Titans linebacker Harold Landry is tied for the seventh-most tackles for loss with 10.

97. Landry has the fourth-most sacks with 10.0.

98. Landry is tied for the sixth-most tackles for loss with 19.

99. The Texans are 1-3 on Nov. 21:

2004 – GB, 13-16 – L

2010 – @NYJ, 27-30 – L

2016 – @RAI, 20-27 – L

2019 – CLT, 20-17 – W

100. The Titans franchise is 2-1 on Nov. 21:

1999 – PIT, 16-10 – W

2004 – @JAX, 18-15 – W

2010 – WAS, 16-19 – L-OT

1

1