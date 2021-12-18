Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 15 against the Jaguars

The Houston Texans are completing their season series with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field.

Plenty is on the line besides bragging rights over an AFC South foe. Houston and Jacksonville are each 2-11. A win would give the Texans the tiebreaker, but would relegate them behind the Jaguars in the draft order. Assuredly Houston would still pick in the top-5 given the prognosis of their final four games, but it would take plenty of help for them to jump Jacksonville and the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here are 100 facts surrounding the Week 15 tilt.

Series facts

texans-rule-out-justin-britt-colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

1. The only time the Texans were 2-11 was in 2013. Houston finished 2-14 and with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

2. Since 1990, 35 teams started 2-12. Two teams finished 4-12. 16 teams finished 2-14.

3. Since 1990, 51 teams started 3-11. Eight teams finished 5-11. 17 teams finished 3-13.

4. The Jaguars are 2-11 for the fourth time in team history. The other previous times were 2012, 2014, and 2016. Jacksonville netted the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 overall picks in the following drafts.

5. The Texans are 25-13 against the Jaguars with an 11-8 record on the road.

6. The Texans are 10-8 against Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field. Here is the breakdown by naming rights:

Alltel Stadium: 3-2

Jacksonville Municipal Stadium: 0-3

Everbank Field: 6-3

TIAA Bank Field: 1-0

7. The Texans’ 11-8 home record against the Jaguars is by far their best against any AFC South foe at home:

Jaguars: 11-8

Titans: 8-11

Colts: 3-17

8. The Texans have completed a series sweep against the Jaguars 10/12 times with a 5/6 on the road.

9. The Texans are 7-5 against the Jaguars in December with a 2-4 record on the road.

10. The Texans are 35-52 in December with a 16-30 record on the road.

11. Jacksonville is 48-69 in December, including playoffs, with a 30-30 record at home.

12. Houston is 105-134 in early afternoon games with a 40-71 record on the road.

Story continues

13. The Jaguars are 128-179 in the early afternoon time slot, including playoffs, with a 73-80 record at home.

14. The Texans are 34-66 in the Eastern Time Zone with a 27-52 record in the early afternoon time slot.

Davis Mills facts

texans-davis-mills-reveals-goal-jaguars

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

15. Mills’ 2.9% touchdown percentage is the seventh-lowest in the NFL.

16. Mills also has a 2.9% interception percentage, tied for the eighth-highest in the league.

17. Mills is tied with Jared Goff for the fourth-lowest yards per pass attempt at 6.4.

18. Mills’ 9.7 yards per completion is the third-lowest in the NFL.

19. Mills’ 6.9 intended air yards per pass attempt are the third-lowest in the NFL.

20. Mills’ 3.3 completed air yards per pass attempt are tied with Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

21. Mills is tied with Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones for the seventh-fewest yards after the catch on average with 4.7.

22. Mills’ 193.0 passing yards per game are the fourth-lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least five starts.

23. Mills’ 81.1 passer rating is the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

24. Mills’ 8.1% sack percentage is tied with Ryan Tannehill for the sixth-highest in the league.

25. Mills is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the second-fewest pocket time in the NFL at 2.2 seconds.

26. Mills is tied with Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow for the eighth-most passes batted at the line of scrimmage with eight.

27. Eight of Mills’ passes have been dropped, representing 3.1% of his passes, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

28. Mills is 1/9 quarterbacks this season who has at least five starts and yet to complete a fourth quarter comeback or lead a game-winning drive.

Trevor Lawrence facts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

29. Lawrence’s 3,732 intended air yards are the seventh-highest in the NFL.

30. Lawrence’s 3.1 completed air yards per pass attempt are tied with Sam Darnol for the second-fewest in the NFL.

31. Lawrence has benefited from 4.8 yards after the catch, the 10th-fewest in the league.

32. Lawrence’s nine touchdown passes are the fewest among starting quarterbacks with at least 10 starts this season.

33. Lawrence’s 1.9% touchdown percentage is the lowest in the NFL.

34. Lawrence’s 210.4 passing yards per game are the sixth-lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least seven starts.

35. Lawrence is tied with Joe Burrow for the most interceptions in the NFL with 14.

36. Lawrence has had 21 of his passes dropped, tied with Josh Allen for the sixth-most in the NFL.

37. Lawrence has the seventh-highest interception percentage in the league at 3.0%.

38. Lawrence gets 2.3 seconds of pocket time, tied for the sixth-fewest in the league.

39. Lawrence has been blitzed 130 times, the fifth-most in the NFL.

40. Lawrence has scrambled out of 24 throws, tied with Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones for the eighth-most in the league.

41. Lawrence’s 5.9 yards per pass attempt are the second-lowest in the NFL.

42. Lawrence’s 10.1 yards per pass completion are the fifth-lowest in the league.

43. Lawrence’s 68.9 passer rating is the second-lowest in the NFL.

44. Lawrence’s 5.1% sack percentage is the 10th-lowest in the NFL.

45. Lawrence has thrown out of run-pass option 42 times, the ninth-most in the league.

46. Lawrence’s 387 passing yards out of run-pass option are the ninth-most in the NFL.

47. Lawrence has run 14 times out of run-pass option, the sixth-highest in the NFL.

48. Lawrence’s 60 rushing yards out of run-pass option are the 10th-most in the NFL.

49. Lawrence is 1/16 quarterbacks this season with at least two game-winning drives.

David Culley facts

texans-tyrod-taylor-david-culleys-message-titans-game

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

50. Culley is the second coach in team history to go 2-11. The other was Gary Kubiak in 2013, but he was fired after posting the record thanks to a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 5 in Week 14.

51. Culley is 2-2 against the AFC South with a 1-1 record on the road.

52. Culley would join Kubiak, Bill O’Brien, and Romeo Crennel (interim) as the only Texans coaches to get a series sweep in their first year.

53. Culley is 1/4 on challenges.

Darrell Bevell facts

Bevell is the third interim coach in Jaguars history. Bevell would join Doug Marrone as the only Jaguars interim coaches to get a win in their first game: 2011 (Mel Tucker) – SDG, 14-38 – L 2016 (Marrone) – OTI, 38-17 – W Bevell went 1-4 as an interim coach for the Detroit Lions last season. Bevell was named interim coach of the Lions in 2020 after Detroit fired Matt Patricia, whose last game was a 41-25 loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

54. Bevell is the third interim coach in Jaguars history.

55. Bevell would join Doug Marrone as the only Jaguars interim coaches to get a win in their first game:

2011 (Mel Tucker) – SDG, 14-38 – L

2016 (Marrone) – OTI, 38-17 – W

56. Bevell went 1-4 as an interim coach for the Detroit Lions last season.

57. Bevell was named interim coach of the Lions in 2020 after Detroit fired Matt Patricia, whose last game was a 41-25 loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving.

Alex Kemp facts

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

58. The Texans are 1-3 when Kemp referees their games:

2018 – @WAS, 23-21 – W

2019 – @RAV, 7-41 – L

2020 – @OTI, 36-42 – L-OT

2021 – CAR, 9-24 – L

59. The Texans have had fewer penalties in every game with Kemp:

2018 – WAS: 7/40; HTX: 6/43

2019 – RAV: 8/65; HTX: 5/60

2020 – OTI: 7/73; HTX: 4/46

2021 – CAR: 8/64; HTX: 7/51

60. Kemp is tied for the second-lowest home team winning percentage:

John Hussey: .750

Carl Cheffers: .643

Land Clark: .625

Brad Allen: .583

Brad Rogers: .583

Ron Torbert: .583

Bill Vinovich: .583

Clete Blakeman: .546

Adrian Hill: .500

Shawn Smith: .500

Craig Wrolstad: .500

Clay Martin: .417

Scott Novak: .417

Tony Corrente: .417

Jerome Boger: .417

Alex Kemp: .417

Shawn Hochuli: .167

61. Kemp is tied for the highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties

Alex Kemp: .750

Brad Allen: .750

Ron Torbert: .692

Land Clark: .583

Tony Corrente: .583

Adrian Hill: .583

Scott Novak: .583

Bill Vinovich: .583

Shawn Hochuli: .500

Craig Wrolstad: .500

Jerome Boger: .500

Clete Blakeman: .455

Clay Martin: .417

Brad Rogers: .308

Carl Cheffers: .286

John Hussey: .250

Shawn Smith: .250

62. The Jaguars are 1-3 with Kemp:

2018 – CLT, 6-0 – W

2019 – @CAR, 27-34 – L

2020 – @CIN, 25-33 – L

2021 – OTI, 19-37 – L

63. The Jaguars have had fewer penalties 2/4 times with Kemp:

2018 – CLT: 6/65; JAX: 8/74

2019 – CAR: 8/70; JAX: 9/84

2020 – CIN: 7/73; JAX: 6/49

2021 – OTI: 7/44; JAX: 4/33

64. Kemp’s games have the sixth-most sacks per game:

Torbert: 5.7

Hussey: 5.3

Clark: 5.2

Wrolstad: 5.0

Boger: 4.8

Kemp: 4.7

Hochuli: 4.7

Novak: 4.7

Hill: 4.6

Vinovich: 4.6

Cheffers: 4.4

Corrente: 4.3

Smith: 4.2

Allen: 4.0

Blakeman: 3.9

Martin: 3.7

Rogers: 3.1

65. Kemp is tied for the fifth-fewest offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 3.8

Hochuli: 3.7

Wrolstad: 3.3

Cheffers: 3.1

Torbert: 2.9

Novak: 2.9

Hill: 2.9

Clark: 2.8

Blakeman: 2.7

Hussey: 2.6

Vinovich: 2.3

Martin: 2.3

Kemp: 2.3

Corrente: 2.0

Allen: 2.0

Smith: 1.9

Boger: 1.6

66. The Texans are 0/1 challenging Kemp. Their opponents have not challenged Kemp, and Replay Assistant has not been a factor.

67. The Jaguars are 2/3 challenging Kemp. Opponents have yet to challenge Kemp. Replay Assistant is 2/2.

68. Kemp has the highest coaches challenges overturn rate:

Kemp: 1.000 (5/5)

Martin: .800 (4/5)

Cheffers: .667 (2/3)

Novak: .600 (3/5)

Hill: .583 (5/7)

Wrolstad: .571 (4/7)

Clark: .500 (2/4)

Allen: .500 (4/8)

Smith: .429 (3/7)

Rogers: .375 (3/8)

Hussey : .333 (2/6)

Blakeman: .333 (1/3)

Boger: .250 (1/4)

Torbert: .222 (2/9)

Vinovich: .222 (2/9)

Hochuli: .167 (1/6)

Corrente: .000 (0/6)

69. Kemp is tied for the lowest booth review overturn rate:

Hussey: 1.000 (5/5)

Corrente: 1.000 (2/2)

Allen: .875 (7/8)

Torbert: .857 (6/7)

Boger: .833 (5/6)

Cheffers: .800 (4/5)

Wrolstad: .750 (6/8)

Rogers: .714 (5/7)

Clark: .667 (6/9)

Martin: .667 (4/6)

Blakeman: .667 (4/6)

Smith: .600 (3/5)

Novak: .556 (5/9)

Hochuli: .500 (2/4)

Vinovich: .500 (3/6)

Hill: .429 (3/7)

Kemp: .429 (3/7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

70. This is the 35th game in the series broadcast on CBS. Here is the breakdown by network:

CBS: 34

FOX: 2

NFL Network: 2

ESPN: 1

71. The Texans are 99-142 all-time on CBS.

72. The Jaguars have a 121-182 all-time record on CBS.

73. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton are doing play-by-play for Sunday’s game, overtaking Ian Eagle and Solomon Wilcots for the most common play-by-play team with six games.

74. The Texans are 13-4 when Catalon calls their games.

75. The Jaguars are 9-20 when Catalon calls their games.

76. Houston is 9-3 when Lofton calls their games.

77. Jacksonville is 6-11 when Lofton calls their games.

78. This is the 35th early afternoon game in the series and the 19th to be played at TIAA Bank Field.

Miscellaneous facts

texans-improve-running-efficiency-left-side

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

79. The Texans, Jets, Giants, and Dolphins are the only teams this season that have yet to produce a 100-yard rusher.

80. The Texans have the ninth-most takeaways in the NFL with 21.

81. Houston is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the ninth-fewest sacks in the league with 26.

82. The Texanas have generated the third-fewest quarterback hits with 55.

83. The Texans have generated 100 pressures, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

84. Houston is tied with the New York Jets for the seventh-highest tackles for loss with 64.

85. The Texans have the eighth-most missed tackles with 92.

86. Houston is tied for the second-highest yards per carry surrendered at 4.7.

87. The Texans give up 147.9 rushing yards per game, the highest in the NFL.

88. Houston has allowed 51 red zone trips, the fourth-most in the NFL.

89. The Jaguars have the fewest takeaways in the league with six.

90. The Jaguars have the third-highest opposing passer rating in the NFL at 101.6.

91. Jacksonville is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 24.

92. Jacksonville is tied with the Chiefs for the sixth-most blitzes with 149.

93. Jacksonville has had 100 missed tackles, the third-highest in the NFL.

94. The Jaguars are tied for the fifth-fewest yards per carry surrendered at 4.0.

95. Jacksonville has allowed 47 red zone trips, tied with the Chicago Bears for the ninth-most in the league.

96. Jacksonville running back James Robinson is tied for the fifth-most fumbles with four.

97. Robinson is tied for the seventh-most red zone rushing touchdowns with seven.

98. Robinson is tied with Javonte Williams for the 10th-most yards per carry at 4.8.

99. The Texans are 1-1 on Dec. 19:

2004 — @CHI, 24-5 — W

2010 — @OTI, 17-31 — L

100. The Jaguars are on Dec. 19:

1999 — @CLE, 24-14 — W

2004 — @GB, 28-25 — W

2010 — @CLT, 24-34 — L

1

1