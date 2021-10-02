Texans 100: Facts and Figures for Week 4 against the Bills

The Houston Texans take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium.

Houston offensive coordinator Tim Kelly knows that the Texans offense will have a big task on their hands, especially with cornerback Taron Johnson.

“We’ve got to do a great job making sure we’re getting up there and covering those guys up, and really including their star Johnson in that, too,” Kelly said. “More so than most that we’ve played, he’s incredibly active in the run game with his ability to come in and fit. It’s almost like he’s a mini linebacker. They’ve got a very active front. Like I said, they’re very disciplined and they’re well-coached and they fly around.”

Here are 100 facts about Houston vs. Buffalo this week.

Series facts

1. The Texans are 1-2 for the seventh time in team history. 1/6 of those previous teams made the playoffs (2015), although the 2009 team did finish with a winning record.

2. The Bills are 2-1 for the 19th time in team history. 9/18 of those teams made the playoffs.

3. Since 1990, 158/247 teams (64.0%) that started 3-1 made the playoffs.

4. Since 1990, 108/296 teams (36.5%) that started 2-2 made the playoffs.

5. Since 1990, 31/218 teams (14.2%) that started 1-3 made the playoffs.

6. Houston is 6-4 against Buffalo, including playoffs, with a 1-1 record in October.

7. The Texans’ 6-4 mark, including playoffs, against the Bills is their second-best against an AFC East opponent:

Dolphins: 8-1

Bills: 6-4

Jets: 2-5

Patriots: 3-9

8. Houston is 104-126 in early afternoon games with a 39-68 record on the road.

9. Since 1970, the Bills are 281-297-1 in early games with a 188-153-1 record at home.

10. The Texans are 36-38 in October with a 10-22 record on the road.

11. The Bills are 120-124-2 in October games with a 74-54-1 record at home.

Davis Mills facts

texans-allow-davis-mills-operate-open-offense

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

12. Mills has the third-lowest yards per attempt in the NFL at 5.9.

13. Mills’ 10.0 yards per completion is the seventh-lowest in the league.

14. Mills’ 135.0 passing yards per game is the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

15. Mills’ 80.9 passer rating is the sixth-lowest in the league.

16. Mills has been sacked on 9.8% of his dropbacks, the fifth-most in the league.

17. Among quarterbacks who have started a game, Mills’ 3.6 yards after the catch average is the fifth-lowest in the league.

18. According to Pro Football Reference, Mills has an “on-target” percentage of 85.7%. Only Justin Herbert (86.8%) and Kirk Cousins (86.2%) have higher percentages.

19. Mills is tied for the fourth-lowest pocket time among starting quarterbacks at 2.2 seconds.

20. Mills has only run seven plays out of play-action, and they have resulted in 12 yards.

21. Among quarterbacks with at least five red zone passes, Mills is tied with Aaron Rodgers for the sixth-highest completion percentage at 80.0%.

Josh Allen facts

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

22. Allen is tied with Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, and Jameis Winston for the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL with seven.

23. Allen has the sixth-lowest interception percentage in the NFL at 0.8.

24. Allen has the 10th-lowest yards per pass attempt at 6.4.

25. Allen’s 10.2 yards per completion is tied with Winston and Dak Prescott for the eighth-lowest in the NFL.

26. Allen has the second-highest intended air yards in the NFL at 1,196.

27. Allen has the seventh-highest completed air yards in the league at 510.

28. Allen has had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage, the most in the NFL.

29. Allen is tied for the seventh-most passes dropped with six.

30. Among quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts, Allen’s 2.5 seconds of pocket time are tied for the fourth-most in the league.

31. Allen has been pressured 42 times, the second-most in the NFL.

32. Allen has passed seven times out of run-pass option, the 10th-most in the NFL.

33. Allen has passed 31 times using play-action, the second-most in the NFL behind Justin Herbert’s 32.

34. Allen’s 313 passing yards out of play-action are second only to Russell Wilson’s 320.

David Culley facts

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

35. Culley is 1-2. The last Texans coach to go 1-2 in his first season was Dom Capers in 2002.

36. Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills from 2017-18.

37. Culley is coaching against the Bills for the first time. Here is how other Texans coaches fared:

Dom Campers (2002): L

Gary Kubiak (2006): L

Bill O’Brien (2014): W

38. Culley is 0-1 on the road. Here is how many tries it took for other Texans coaches to get their first road win (interims included):

Dom Capers: 1/4

Gary Kubiak: 1/6

Wade Phillips: 0/2

Bill O’Brien: 1/1

Romeo Crennel: 1/4

39. Sean McDermott is technically the first playoff-winning coach Culley will face. Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Cleveland Browns’ wild-card win last season.

Sean McDermott facts

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

40. McDermott, Joe Collier, and Wade Phillips are the only Bills head coaches to lead their teams to the playoffs in their first seasons with the team.

41. McDermott is 0-2 against the Texans. Here is how he compares to other Bills coaches:

Gregg Williams: 1-1

Mike Mularkey: 1-0

Dick Jauron: 1-1

Chan Gailey: 0-1

Doug Marrone: 0-1

Rex Ryan: 1-0

Sean McDermott: 0-2

42. McDermott is the second Bills coach to be in an AFC Championship Game. The only other is Marvy Levy (1988, 1990-93).

43. McDermott is 2-1 for the second time in his career. Here are other Bills coaches who started 2-1:

Lou Saban (1974)

Chuck Knox (1981)

Marv Levy (1989, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996)

Wade Phillips (1999)

Sean McDermott (2017)

Ron Torbert facts

texans-100-facts-figures-browns-51-75-ron-torbert

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

44. This week’s referee is Ron Torbert. Houston is 4-4 when he referees:

2014 – CLT, 28-33 – L

2015 – KC, 0-30 – L

2016 – @JAX, 24-21 – W

2016* – RAI, 27-14 – W

2017 – KC, 34-42 – L

2018 – @JAX, 20-7 – W

2019 – CLT, 20-17 – W

2020 – @CLE, 7-10 – L

*playoff game

45. The Texans have had fewer penalties 3/8 times with Torbert:

2014 – CLT: 5/51; HTX: 5/66

2015 – KC: 5/52; HTX: 4/29

2016 – JAX: 4/48; HTX: 4/89

2016 – RAI: 8/63; HTX: 7/65

2017 – KC: 6/64; HTX: 7/59

2018 – JAX: 2/15; HTX: 6/35

2019 – CLT: 3/29; HTX: 4/27

2020 – CLE: 6/63; HTX: 6/49

*playoff game

46. In 2020, Torbert was tied for the highest home team winning percentage:

Ron Torbert: .688

Alex Kemp: .688

Craig Wrolstad: .625

Land Clark: .600

John Hussey: .563

Jerome Boger: .563

Bill Vinovich: .533

Shawn Smith: .533

Brad Allen: .500

Clete Blakeman: .467

Brad Rogers: .417

Adrian Hill: .412

Tony Corrente: .400

Carl Cheffers: .400

Shawn Hochuli: .357

Clay Martin: .333

Scott Novak: .200

47. In 2020, Torbert was tied for the fifth-highest percentage of home teams having fewer penalties:

Jerome Boger: .750

John Hussey: .688

Clete Blakeman: .667

Clay Martin: .667

Ron Torbert: .600

Carl Cheffers: .600

Shawn Smith: .600

Adrian Hill: .588

Scott Novak: .533

Brad Allen: .500

Craig Wrolstad: .500

Shawn Hochuli: .500

Tony Corrente: .467

Alex Kemp: .438

Bill Vinovich: .400

Brad Rogers: .333

Land Clark: .267

48. The Bills are 2-4 with Torbert:

2014 — @DEN, 17-24 — L

2015 — NE, 32-40 — L

2018 — @NYJ, 41-10 — W

2019 — @CLE, 16-19 — L

2020 — KC, 17-26 — L

2020 — @NE, 38-9 — W

49. The Bills have had fewer penalties 2/6 times with Torbert:

2014 — DEN: 5/45; BUF: 11/98

2015 — NE: 11/119; BUF: 14/140

2018 — NYJ: 1/10; BUF: 4/30

2019 — CLE: 4/70; BUF: 7/40

2020 — KC: 8/68; BUF: 4/39

2020 — NE: 4/25; BUF: 3/27

50. Torbert’s games were tied for the sixth-highest sacks per game in 2020:

Smith: 5.8

Corrente: 5.1

Clark: 5.0

Martin: 5.0

Vinovich: 4.9

Torbert: 4.8

Hill: 4.8

Rogers: 4.8

Allen: 4.3

Blakeman: 4.2

Cheffers: 4.1

Hussey: 4.0

Wrolstad: 4.0

Boger: 3.9

Novak: 3.9

Kemp: 3.9

Hochuli: 3.8

51. Torbert’s crew averaged the fifth-fewest offensive holding calls per game last season:

Hochuli: 3.0

Kemp: 2.8

Hill: 2.2

Cheffers: 2.1

Clark: 1.9

Smith: 1.8

Corrente: 1.8

Blakeman: 1.6

Wrolstad: 1.6

Novak: 1.6

Martin: 1.5

Hussey: 1.5

Torbert: 1.2

Boger: 1.1

Rogers: 1.0

Allen: 1.0

Vinovich: 0.9

52. The Texans are 2/3 when challenging Torbert with opponents going 1/2. Replay Assistant is 1/2 with one of those calls benefiting Houston.

53. Buffalo has never challenged Torbert. However, opponents are 0/1 and Replay Assistant is 1/2 with both of those decisions benefiting the Bills.

54. Torbert had the fourth-highest challenge overturn rate last season:

Martin: 1.000 (2/2)

Hussey: .750 (9/12)

Vinovich: .727 (8/11)

Torbert: .667 (4/6)

Blakeman: .636 (7/11)

Smith: .600 (6/10)

Kemp: .556 (5/9)

Corrente: .500 (3/6)

Novak: .500 (5/10)

Rogers: .500 (4/8)

Boger: .467 (7/15)

Clark: .455 (5/11)

Hill: .400 (4/10)

Allen: .333 (3/9)

Hochuli: .250 (1/4)

Wrolstad: .167 (1/6)

Cheffers: .000 (0/3)

55. Torbert has refereed five playoff games.

56. Torbert is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

57. Torbert is an attorney at law outside of the NFL.

Broadcast facts

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

58. This week’s broadcast team is Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber. They are the ninth different broadcast team to call a game in the series.

59. Mowins will become the first woman to do TV play-by-play for a Texans game.

60. As a player, Barber was 1-1 against the Texans and 1-1 against the Bills.

61. The Texans are 98-135 all-time on CBS, including playoffs.

62. CBS has broadcast every regular season game in the series. ESPN broadcast the only playoff game in 2019.

63. This is the 10th regular season game in the series that will be an early game.

Miscellaneous facts

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

64. Texans wideout Brandin Cooks has the third-most receiving yards in the league with 322.

65. Cooks is tied with Justin Jefferson and Deebo Samuel for the ninth-most first downs by reception in the NFL with 13.

66. Cooks’ 107.3 receiving yards per game is the third-highest in the league.

67. Cooks has the highest yards before catch (distance ball traveled in the air) in the league at 261.

68. Cooks is tied with Bills wideout Cole Beasley for the third-most catches in the NFL with 23.

69. Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders has the ninth-highest average depth of target at 16.9.

70. Buffalo running back Zack Moss is tied for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns in the league with two.

71. Bills running back Devin Singletary is tied with Myles Gaskin for the 10th-highest yards per carry at 5.1.

72. The Texans defense is tied with the Patriots, Dolphins, and Broncos for seventh-most takeaways with five.

73. Houston leads the NFL with 32 missed tackles.

74. The Texans have the second-fewest pressures in the NFL with 19.

75. Houston has only called 17 blitzes this year, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

76. The average depth of target against the Texans’ defense is 8.1 yards, the eighth-deepest in the league.

77. The Texans have given up six rushing touchdowns this year, the second-most in the NFL.

78. The Bills defense has the fourth-lowest red zone conversion rate at 37.5%.

79. The Bills have generated six takeaways, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts for the fourth-most in the NFL.

80. The Bills have the fourth-lowest opposing passer rating in the league at 71.3.

81. Buffalo is tied with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots for the seventh-most sacks with nine.

82. The Bills defense leads the NFL with 19 tackles for loss.

83. Buffalo is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the sixth-fewest yards per carry surrendered at 3.4.

84. Buffalo gives up the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game at 74.7.

85. The average depth of target against the Buffalo defense is 5.6 yards, the third-lowest in the NFL.

86. Buffalo has given up 222 yards after the catch, the fifth-fewest in the league.

87. Washington and Buffalo are tied for the second-most pressures in the league with 40.

88. Bills wideout Stefon Diggs has as many touchdowns as his brother, Trevon Diggs (1), who plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.

89. Taron Johnson is tied for the fifth-most pass breakups with five.

90. Texans safety Justin Reid is tied for the third-most interceptions with two.

91. Bills linebacker Matt Milano is tied with Von Miller for the most tackles for loss with six.

92. Buffalo’s offense has the best average starting field position in the NFL at the 35.0-yard line.

93. The Texans have the eighth-shortest time of possession per drive at 2:38.

94. The Texans are tied with the Vikings for the fewest drives ending in turnovers with 3.1%.

95. Houston has the seventh-highest red zone conversion rate at 77.8%.

96. The Bills have the fifth-highest third down conversion rate at 52.2%.

97. The Texans have the sixth-highest third down conversion rate at 47.7%.

98. The Texans are 1/6 teams that have failed to convert a fourth down this season. The other five teams are Carolina, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Chicago.

99. The Texans are 2-0 on Oct. 3. Here are the results:

2004 — RAI, 30-17 — W

2010 — @RAI, 31-24 — W

100. The Bills are on 4-5 Oct. 3. Here are the results:

1964 — RAI, 23-20 — W

1965 — RAI, 17-12 — W

1971 — @MIN, 0-19 — L

1976 — KC, 50-17 — W

1983 — NYJ, 10-34 — L

1993 — NYG, 17-14 — W

2004 — NE, 17-31 — L

2010 — NYJ, 14-38 — L

2013 — @CLE, 24-37 — L

