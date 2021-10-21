Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 7 against the Cardinals

The Houston Texans take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time from State Farm Stadium.

The Texans are looking to get off their five-game losing streak and improve their 1-5 record while the Cardinals are 6-0 and hopeful to stay undefeated.

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly knows Houston will be going against a great defense in Arizona.

“Every week we are going in and going against a good defense,” said Kelly. “We’re always going to take a look at the matchups, take a look at the personnel, take a look at the scheme and figure out ways to best neutralize their top threats and see what we can do schematically to take advantage of what they are doing.”

Here are 100 facts about the Week 7 matchup.

Series facts

1. The Texans are 2-2 against the Cardinals with an 0-2 record on the road.

2. The Texans are 0-2 against the Cardinals on the road. All of the games have been played at State Farm Stadium.

3. The Texans are 1-5 for the third time in franchise history. The 2002 and 2020 teams did not make the playoffs.

4. Since 1990, 8/151 (5.3%) teams that started 2-5 made the playoffs.

5. Since 1990, 0/81 teams that started 1-6 made the playoffs.

6. The Cardinals are 6-0 for the third time in team history. One of those teams didn’t qualify for the playoffs only because the NFL didn’t have a postseason in 1922. The other team, 1974, lost in the first round of the playoffs after winning the division.

7. Since 1990, 28/28 teams that started 7-0 made the playoffs with 27/28 of those teams having won the division.

8. Since 1990, 60/69 teams that started 6-1 made the playoffs with 49/60 of those teams having won the division.

9. The Texans are 5-11 against the NFC West with a 1-7 record on the road. Here is the breakdown by team:

Los Angeles Rams: 1-1

San Francisco 49ers: 0-2

Arizona Cardinals: 0-2

Seattle Seahawks: 0-2

10. The Cardinals are 2-2 against the Texans. Here is how they compare to other AFC South teams:

Tennessee Titans: 8-4

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-2

Houston Texans: 2-2

Indianapolis Colts: 8-8

11. The Texans are 20-24 in the late afternoon time slot with an 11-17 record on the road.

12. Since 1988, the Cardinals are 153-162-1 in the late afternoon time slot, including playoffs, with a 122-102-1 record at home.

13. The Texans will play two hours behind the Central Time Zone in Phoenix. The Texans are 6-8 in the Pacific Time Zone.

14. The Texans are 35-41 in October with a 20-24 record on the road.

Davis Mills facts

15. Mills has the eighth-lowest completion percentage at 63.3%.

16. Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and Mills are the only quarterbacks with at least four starts yet haven’t gone over the 1,000-yard passing mark.

17. Mills and Trey Lance are the only quarterbacks from the 2021 draft class yet to win a game.

18. Mills is tied with Joe Burrow and Sam Darnold for the fourth-most interceptions with seven.

19. Mills’ 5.0 interception percentage is the second-highest in the NFL.

20. Mills’ 6.6 yards per pass attempt is the seventh-lowest in the NFL.

21. Mills’ 10.4 yards per completion is the sixth-lowest in the league.

22. Mills’ 73.2 passer rating is the third-lowest in the NFL.

23. Mills has been sacked on 8.6% of his dropbacks, the sixth-highest in the NFL.

24. Mills gets 2.2 seconds time to throw, second-lowest among quarterbacks with at least four starts.

25. Mills is tied for the fourth-most sacks on third down with eight.

Kyler Murray

26. Murray has the highest completion percentage in the NFL at 73.8%.

27. Murray has the eighth-most passing yards with 1,741.

28. Murray is tied with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert for the sixth-most passing touchdowns with 14.

29. Murray is tied with the 10th-most interceptions with four.

30. Murray is also tied with Burrow for the third-highest yards per attempt in the NFL at 8.9.

31. Murray’s 116.2 passer rating is the third-highest in the league.

32. Murray has benefited from 819 yards after the catch, the seventh-highest in the NFL.

33. Murray has thrown 38 times out of run-pass option, the second-highest in the NFL.

34. Murray is also second in the NFL in passing yards out of run-pass option with 387.

35. Murray is sixth in the NFL with 54 play-action passes.

36. Murray is fifth in the NFL with 514 passing yards out of play-action.

37. Among quarterbacks who have started every game, Murray has the highest third down passer rating at 128.8.

38. Murray is 1/20 quarterbacks this season who have a fourth quarter comeback and a game-winning drive.

David Culley facts

39. Culley is now tied with Urban Meyer for the longest losing streak among 2021 rookie coaches.

40. A win would join Culley with Dom Capers and Bill O’Brien as the only Texans coaches to beat the Cardinals on their first try.

41. Romeo Crennel is the only Texans coach, interim or otherwise, to not face the Cardinals.

42. It is Week 7 and Culley has yet to get a road win. Here is how long it took other Texans coaches in their first year:

2002 — Dom Capers: Week 8

2006 — Gary Kubiak: Week 10

2014 — Bill O’Brien: Week 2

43. Culley and Kliff Kingsbury were both at one time assistant coaches at Texas A&M. Culley was a receivers coach from 1991-93 and Kingsbury was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2012.

Kliff Kingsbury facts

44. A win would join Kliff Kingsbury with Ken Whisenhunt and Bruce Arians as the only Cardinals coaches to beat the Texans on the first try.

45. Kingsbury joins Paddy Driscoll and Don Coryell as the only Cardinals coaches to start 6-0.

46. Kingsbury is 6-4 against the AFC with a 2-2 record at home.

47. Kingsbury is 9-3 in October with a 3-1 record at home.

48. Kingsbury was an offensive quality control coach for the University of Houston from 2008-09 and later the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2010-11.

49. The New England Patriots drafted Kingsbury in 2003 with pick No. 201 in Round 6. Nine picks earlier the Texans drafted Drew Henson from Michigan, who was later traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2004 third-round selection.

Land Clark facts

50. This week’s referee is Land Clark. Houston is 1-1 with Clark. Here are the results:

2020 – @CHI, 7-36 – L

2021 – JAX, 37-21 – W

51. The Texans have had fewer penalties 2/2 times with Clark:

2020 – CHI: 7/44; HTX: 6/50

2021 – JAX: 10/82; HTX: 5/50

52. Clark is tied for the highest Home team winning percentage:

Land Clark: .800

Bill Vinovich: .800

Brad Allen: .600

Adrian Hill: .600

Carl Cheffers: .571

Clete Blakeman: .500

John Hussey: .500

Brad Rogers: .500

Shawn Smith: .500

Ron Torbert: .500

Scott Novak: .400

Tony Corrente: .400

Clay Martin: .333

Jerome Boger: .333

Alex Kemp: .200

Craig Wrolstad: .200

Shawn Hochuli: .167

53. Clark is tied for the fifth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties:

Ron Torbert: .833

Alex Kemp: .800

Tony Corrente: .800

Craig Wrolstad: .600

Scott Novak: .600

Adrian Hill: .600

Clay Martin: .500

Clete Blakeman: .500

Jerome Boger: .500

Brad Allen: .400

Bill Vinovich: .400

Land Clark: .400

Shawn Hochuli: .333

Brad Rogers: .333

Shawn Smith: .333

Carl Cheffers: .143

John Hussey: .000

54. The Cardinals have had Clark just once. On Sept. 2020, Arizona beat Washington 30-15. Arizona had more penalties: 11/97 to 6/42.

55. Clark’s games have the eighth-highest sacks per game:

Torbert: 6.3

Hill: 5.6

Smith: 5.6

Wrolstad: 5.6

Boger: 5.2

Kemp: 5.2

Vinovich: 5.2

Clark: 5.0

Novak: 4.8

Cheffers: 4.4

Hussey: 4.3

Rogers: 3.8

Hochuli: 3.7

Martin: 3.7

Corrente: 3.6

Blakeman: 2.8

Allen: 2.6

56. Clark’s crew is tied for the seventh-lowest offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 4

Blakeman: 3.8

Hochuli: 3.7

Wrolstad: 3.4

Torbert: 2.8

Novak: 2.8

Hill: 2.6

Cheffers: 2.6

Hussey: 2.5

Allen: 2.4

Clark: 2.4

Kemp: 2.2

Martin: 2.2

Corrente: 2

Smith: 1.8

Vinovich: 1.8

Boger: 1.5

57. The Texans have never challenged Clark, nor have their opponents. However, Replay Assistant is 1/3 with one of those calls benefiting Houston.

58. The Cardinals have yet to challenge Clark. Opponents are 1/1. Replay Assistant is 0/1.

59. Clark is tied for the highest challenge overturn rate:

Martin: 1.000 (2/2)

Clark: 1.000 (1/1)

Vinovich: .500 (2/4)

Wrolstad: .500 (1/2)

Allen: .500 (1/2)

Hill: .500 (1/2)

Rogers: .400 (2/5)

Hussey: .333 (1/3)

Novak: .333 (1/3)

Hochuli: .250 (1/4)

Smith: .250 (1/4)

Kemp: .000 (0/1)

Corrente: .000 (0/2)

Boger: .000 (0/3)

Torbert: .000 (0/4)

60. Clark is tied for the seventh-lowest booth review overturn rate:

Allen: 1.000 (6/6)

Boger: 1.000 (4/4)

Hussey: 1.000 (4/4)

Cheffers: 1.000 (2/2)

Torbert: .750 (3/4)

Smith: .667 (2/3)

Vinovich: .667 (2/3)

Martin: .600 (3/5)

Clark: .600 (3/5)

Novak: .400 (2/5)

Kemp: .333 (1/3)

Rogers: .333 (1/3)

Wrolstad: .333 (1/3)

Blakeman: .000 (0/1)

Hill: .000 (0/2)

Broadcast facts

61. This is the third game in the series that will be broadcast on CBS:

FOX: 2

CBS: 2

62. The Texans are 98-139 all-time on CBS.

63. This week’s commentators are Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta, making them the fifth different play-by-play team to call a game in the series.

64. The Texans are 8-10 when Gumbel calls their games.

65. Houston is 7-3 when Archuleta does color commentary for their games.

66. Archuleta’s last NFL season was in 2007 with the Chicago Bears coached by Lovie Smith.

67. Archuleta played eight career games against the Cardinals, his third-most behind the 49ers (nine) and Seahawks (nine).

68. This is the third game in series history to be played in the late afternoon time slot.

Miscellaneous facts

69. 15.6% of the Texans’ drives end in turnovers, the fifth-highest in the NFL.

70. 50.8% of the Cardinals’ drives end in scores, the fourth-highest in the league.

71. Houston’s rushing offense is tied with the Raiders for the lowest yards per carry in the NFL at 3.3.

72. Houston generates 87.2 rushing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league.

73. Arizona generates 130.7 rushing yards per game, tied with the Bills for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

74. The Texans are tied with the Chargers for the most missed tackles in the league with 50.

75. The Texans have generated 40 pressures, tied with the Giants for the second-fewest in the NFL.

76. The Cardinals have generated 63 pressures, the 10th-most in the NFL.

77. The Texans are tied with the Giants for the fifth-fewest sacks with 10.

78. Arizona has 17 sacks, the fifth-most in the league.

79. The Texans have called 30 blitzes, the fewest in the NFL.

80. Arizona has called 70 blitzes, the eighth-most in the NFL.

81. Houston has given up 589 yards after the catch, the fifth-fewest in the league.

82. The Cardinals have given up 572 yards after the catch, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

83. Opposing quarterbacks have generated an 85.3 passer rating against the Cardinals defense, the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

84. Arizona’s defense gives up 5.2 yards per carry, tied with the Chiefs for the second-most in the NFL.

85. Houston’s defense is tied with the Panthers for the fifth-highest yards per carry surrendered at 4.7.

86. The Texans give up 141.3 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the league.

87. The Cardinals give up 128.0 rushing yards per game, tied with the Vikings for the ninth-most in the NFL.

88. Houston has the seventh-best third down conversion rate at 44.0%.

89. The Cardinals have the eighth-highest third down conversion rate at 43.5%.

90. The Texans have the second-lowest average yards gained on first down with 4.2.

91. The Cardinals have the 10th-lowest average yards gained on first down with 5.2.

92. Houston is also the second-lowest in average yards gained on second down with 4.4.

93. The Cardinals have the sixth-highest average yards gained on second down at 6.3.

94. The Texans have the fourth-fewest red zone trips in the NFL at 13.

95. The Cardinals have the ninth-highest red zone conversion percentage at 67.9%.

96. The Texans are tied for the third-most drives ending in turnovers in opposing territory with five.

97. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is tied with Mike Williams for the second-most receiving touchdowns with six.

98. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is tied with D.J. Moore for the fifth-most receptions with 40.

99. The Texans have played just once on Oct. 24. In 2016, they lost 27-9 at the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

100. The Cardinals are 4-7-1 on Oct. 24. Here are the results:

1920 — @Rock Island Independents, 0-7 — L

1926 — @Milwaukee Badgers, 3-2 — W

1937 — @PIT, 13-7 — W

1943 — @WAS, 7-13 — L

1948 — Boston Yanks, 49-27 — W

1954 — CLE, 3-35 — L

1965 — WAS, 20-24 — L

1971 — SF, 14-26 — L

1983 — NYG, 20-20 — T

1993 — @SF, 14-28 — L

2004 — SEA, 25-17 — W

2010 — @SEA, 10-22 — L

