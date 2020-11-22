Texans 100: Facts and Figures for Week 11 against the Patriots

Series facts

1. The Texans are 2-7 for the third time in franchise history. The other two times were 2002 and 2013. 2. Since 1990, the last time playoff formats were reformatted, 0/105 teams that started 3-7 made the playoffs. 3. Since 1990, 0/76 teams that started 2/8 made the playoffs. 4. The Patriots are 4-5 for the sixth time in franchise history. None of those other five teams made the playoffs. 5. Since 1990, 42/151 teams that started 5-5 made the playoffs with 16 of those teams having won the division. 6. Since 1990, 11/168 teams that started 4-6 made the playoffs with 2/11 of those teams having won the division. 7. The Texans are 2-10 against the Patriots with a 2-3 mark at home. 8. The Texans’ 2-3 home record against the Patriots is their second-worst against AFC East opponents, including playoffs: Dolphins: 5-0 Bills: 4-2 Patriots: 2-3 Jets: 1-2 9. The Texans are 32-39 in November with a 16-18 record at home. 10. New England is 133-106-4 in November with a 61-57-2 record on the road. 11. The Texans are 102-120 in early afternoon games with a 63-56 record at home. 12. Since 1970, New England is 287-207 in early afternoon games with a 108-107 record on the road. 13. The Patriots are 37-44-1 in the Central Time Zone including playoffs.

Deshaun Watson facts

14. Watson is tied with Drew Brees for the 10th-most touchdown passes with 18. 15. With five interceptions, Watson has a 1.7 interception percentage, which is the ninth-lowest in the league. 16. Watson is tied with Dak Prescott for the second-highest yards per pass attempt at 8.4 17. Watson is tied with Joe Burrow for the seventh-most intended air yards per pass attempt at 8.5. 18. Watson has the third-highest completed air yards per pass attempt at 4.8. 19. Watson’s 12.4 yards per completion is the second-highest in the league. 20. Among quarterbacks who have started every game, Watson’s 9.0 yards per pass attempt on first down is tied with Josh Allen and Matt Ryan for the second-highest in the NFL. 21. Watson’s 107.0 passer rating is the sixth-highest in the NFL. 22. Watson has taken 26 sacks, the fifth-most in the league. 23. Watson’s 11 sacks taken on first down are the fourth-most in the NFL. 24. Watson has had to scramble out of 33 pass attempts, the second-most in the league. 25. Watson has been pressured on 84 of his drop backs, tied with Josh Allen for the seventh-most in the NFL. 26. Watson has been blitzed on 116 of his drop backs, the sixth-most in the NFL. 27. Watson has run the eighth-most run-pass option plays with 33. 28. Watson is 1/6 quarterbacks who has started all of his team’s games this season yet has not produced either a fourth quarter comeback or a game-winning drive.

Cam Newton facts

29. Newton’s 68.8 completion percentage is the sixth-highest in the NFL. 30. Newton’s three touchdown passes are tied for the fewest among quarterbacks with at least five starts. 31. All three of Newton’s touchdown passes have come inside the red zone. 32. Among quarterbacks with at least five starts, Newton’s 10.7 yards per completion are tied for the 10th-most in the NFL. 33. Among quarterbacks with at least five starts, Newton’s 191.9 passing yards per game are the fourth-lowest in the league. 34. Newton’s 80.9 passer rating is the fifth-lowest among quarterbacks with at least five starts. 35. Newton is tied with Daniel Jones, Teddy Bridgewater, and Dwayne Haskins for the fourth-lowest intended air yards per pass attempt at 6.7. 36. Newton is tied with Aaron Rodgers for the ninth-most play-action passes with 84. 37. Newton is tied for the fourth-longest time in the pocket at 2.6 seconds. 38. Newton is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the third-most balls batted with 10. 39. Newton is tied with Dalvin Cook for the most red zone rushing touchdowns with nine. 40. Newton has taken the majority of New England’s red zone rushing plays at 48.1%. 41. Newton is tied for the sixth-most interceptions on first down with three. 42. Newton is tied with Lamar Jackson for the most third down conversions on the ground with 12.

Romeo Crennel facts

43. Crennel is 0-1 against the Patriots. His lone meeting was as the Cleveland Browns coach on Oct. 7, 2007, in a 34-17 loss at Gillette Stadium. 44. Crennel is 6-2 against the AFC East with a 4-0 record at home. 45. Crennel and the New York Giants’ Joe Judge are the only Bill Belichick Patriots assistants who have not beaten their former boss. 46. Crennel is 7-12 against Super Bowl-winning coaches. 47. Crennel is 29-58 as a coach, interim or otherwise. 48. Crennel is 17-27 at home as a coach versus 11-32 on the road. 49. Crennel is 7-15 in November with a 4-8 record at home. 50. Crennel is 19-39 in early afternoon games with a 14-21 record at home. 51. Crennel is 9/32 on challenges for his career with a 1/2 record with the Texans.

Bill Belichick facts

52. This is the third time Belichick has been 4-5 and the first with the Patriots (1991 Browns, 1995 Browns). 53. Belichick is 10-2 against the Texans. Compared to all other AFC clubs outside the AFC East, as Patriots coach, this is the second-best record against another AFC club. The only other club Belichick has owned as Patriots coach are the Jacksonville Jaguars with an 8-1 mark. 54. Belichick is 15-12 against former assistants, including playoffs. 55. For his career, Belichick is 61-34 in November with a 31-13 record at home. 56. Belichick is 1/4 active head coaches hired in the 2000s and still with the same team. The other three coaches are John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Sean Payton. 57. Since 2002, when divisions were last realigned, Belichick is 38-11 against the AFC South, including playoffs. Here is how that compares to the rest of the AFC sans the East: AFC South: 38-11 AFC North: 33-9 AFC West: 30-18 58. Belichick is 2-2 in NRG Stadium, the site of wins in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl LI. Here is a breakdown of his record in Super Bowl sites where he has won the title (after the fact): Mercedes-Benz Superdome: 1-1 NRG Stadium: 2-2 TIAA Bank Field: 2-1 State Farm Stadium: 1-0 59. Belichick is 50/123 on challenges for his career with a 1/1 rate in 2020. 60. The Patriots have the fewest penalties in the NFL with 29. 61. The Patriots’ 29 penalties through the first 10 weeks are the second-fewest in the Belichick era. Fewest belongs to the 2008 team, which had 26 penalties.

John Hussey facts

62. This week’s referee is John Hussey. The Texans are 1-3 when he referees their games. Here are the results: 2015 – @MIA, 26-44 – L 2015 – NO, 24-6 – W 2017 – SF, 16-26 – L 2019 – @NO, 28-30 – L 63. The Texans have had fewer penalties 3/4 times with Hussey: 2015 – MIA: 8/52; HTX: 3/25 2015 – NO: 10/82; HTX: 6/40 2017 – SF: 11/87; HTX: 8/81 2019 – NO: 7/48; HTX: 8/69 64. Hussey has the highest home team winning percentage in the league: John Hussey: .750 Clete Blakeman: .667 Jerome Boger: .667 Alex Kemp: .667 Craig Wrolstad: .667 Shawn Smith: .667 Carl Cheffers: .556 Bill Vinovich: .500 Adrian Hill: .500 Tony Corrente: .444 Clay Martin: .444 Ron Torbert: .444 Shawn Hochuli: .375 Brad Rogers: .375 Land Clark: .375 Brad Allen: .222 Scott Novak: .250 65. Hussey has the fifth-highest percentage of home teams having fewer penalties: Adrian Hill: .778 Jerome Boger: .778 Carl Cheffers: .667 Shawn Smith: .667 John Hussey: .625 Clete Blakeman: .556 Craig Wrolstad: .556 Clay Martin: .556 Bill Vinovich: .500 Shawn Hochuli: .500 Scott Novak: .500 Ron Torbert: .444 Brad Rogers: .375 Brad Allen: .333 Tony Corrente: .333 Alex Kemp: .333 Land Clark: .125 66. The Patriots are 3-1 with Hussey. Here are the results: 2017 – @RAI, 33-8 – W 2018 – KC, 43-40 – W 2019 – BUF, 24-17 – W 2019* – OTI, 13-20 – L *playoff game 67. The Patriots have had fewer penalties 4/4 times with Hussey: 2017 – RAI: 8/66; NE: 2/10 2018 – KC: 5/58; NE: 0/0 2019 – BUF: 7/46; NE: 3/30 2019* – OTI: 5/25; NE: 3/28 *playoff game 68. Hussey’s games are tied for the eighth-fewest sacks per game: Smith: 6.4 Corrente: 5.6 Rogers: 5.3 Hill: 5.1 Boger: 4.9 Blakeman: 4.8 Martin: 4.7 Vinovich: 4.6 Clark: 4.6 Hussey: 4.5 Torbert : 4.1 Cheffers: 4.0 Hochuli: 3.9 Kemp: 3.7 Wrolstad: 3.2 Allen: 3.0 Novak: 3.0 69. Hussey is middle of the pack in terms of offensive holding calls per game: Kemp: 3.8 Cheffers: 2.4 Hochuli: 2.4 Hill: 2.2 Smith: 2.1 Clark: 1.9 Blakeman: 1.8 Wrolstad: 1.7 Torbert : 1.6 Hussey: 1.5 Rogers: 1.4 Martin: 1.4 Novak: 1.4 Corrente: 1.3 Boger: 1.2 Vinovich: 1.1 Allen: 0.9 70. The Texans are 1/2 when challenging Hussey. Opponents are 1/1 and Replay Assistant has not been a factor. 71. New England is 1/2 when challenging Hussey. Opponents are 1/1 and Replay Assistant has not been a factor. 72. Hussey is tied for the third-highest challenge overturn rate: Torbert: 1.000 (2/2) Martin: 1.000 (1/1) Hussey: .800 (4/5) Vinovich: .800 (4/5) Smith: .800 (4/5) Kemp: .750 (3/4) Blakeman: .750 (6/8) Corrente: .667 (2/3) Clark: .571 (4/7) Allen: .500 (3/6) Hill: .500 (3/6) Boger: .500 (4/8) Hochuli: .333 (1/3) Novak: .333 (2/6) Rogers: .333 (1/3) Wrolstad: .000 (0/2)

Broadcast facts

73. CBS will be broadcasting their 10 game in the series, including playoffs. Here is the breakdown by network: CBS: 9 NBC: 1 ESPN: 1 NFL Network: 1 74. The Texans are 95-130 all-time on CBS. 75. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will be the third different play-by-play team in the series. 76. The Texans are 11-3 when Catalon calls their games. 77. Houston is 7-2 when Lofton calls their games. 78. Sunday will be the seventh early afternoon game in the series and fourth at NRG Stadium.

Miscellaneous facts

79. New England has the ninth-lowest red zone conversion rate at 56.7%. 80. The Patriots average the fourth-longest time of possession per drive at 3:05. 81. Houston’s offense averages the eighth-shortest time of possession per drive at 2:40. 82. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the NFL with six interceptions. 83. Jackson is also tied with Denzel Ward and Malcolm Butler for the fifth-most pass breakups with 11. 84. The Patriots have the third-fewest missed tackles this year with 47. 85. Opponents have compiled the highest passer rating against the Texans at 109.0. 86. The Patriots have the third-fewest tackles for loss with 27. 87. The Texans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fifth-fewest tackles for loss with 30. 88. Houston gives up the most rushing yards per game at 167.4. 89. The Texans give up the most yards per carry at 5.2. 90. New England gives up the ninth-most rushing yards per game at 129.2. 91. The Patriots defense has the seventh-best average starting field position with drives starting at their opponent’s 26.4-yard line. 92. Will Fuller is tied for the eighth-most receiving touchdowns with six. 93. Darren Fells is tied with D.K. Metcalf for the sixth-highest yards per target at 11.2. 94. Cunningham has the fourth-most combined tackles with 92. 95. Cunningham is also tied with the Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen for the second-most missed tackles this season with 12. 96. Cunningham allows the sixth-highest passer rating when targeted at 141.5. 97. Cunningham has allowed 237 yards after the catch, the fifth-most in the NFL. 98. Texans safety Eric Murray allows the ninth-highest passer rating when targeted at 137.0. 99. The Texans are 2-0 on Nov. 22: 2012 – @DET, 34-31 – W 2015 – NYJ, 24-17 – W 100. The Patriots are 5-3 on Nov. 22: 1970 – @NYJ, 3-17 – L 1981 – @BUF, 17-20 – L 1984 – @DAL, 17-20 – L 1987 – CLT, 24-0 – W 1992 – NYJ, 24-3 – W 2004 – @KC, 27-19 – W 2009 – NYJ, 31-14 – W 2012 – @NYJ, 49-19 – W