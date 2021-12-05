Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 13 against the Colts

The Houston Texans are facing the Indianapolis Colts for their first game of December at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

Coach David Culley believes the key to beating the Colts is to have the execution on point.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent,” Culley told reporters on Dec. 1. “If we are, just like we were in the first half, we’ll be okay. But we’ve got to make sure that, starting the second half, that we are getting that good start and that we’re all not having those mental lapses that we’ve been having to cause some of those things to happen.”

Here are 100 facts surrounding the rematch from Week 6.

Series facts

best-photos-texans-31-3-loss-colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1. The Texans are 2-9 for the second time in team history. The last such team, 2013, finished 2-14 and netted the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

2. No team among the previous 144 teams that started 3-9 made the playoffs. The closest were the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers, who finished 7-9.

3. No team among the previous 97 teams that started 2-10 made the playoffs. The best finish was the 2017 San Francisco 49ers, who finished 6-10 and on a five-game winning streak.

4. The Colts are 6-6 for the 13th time in franchise history. 3/12 of those previous teams made the playoffs with only one of them having won the division.

5. Since 1990, 44/124 teams that started 7-6 made the playoffs with 13 of them having won the division.

6. Since 1990, 16/119 teams that started 6-7 made the playoffs with only five of those teams having won the division.

7. The Texans are 9-31 against the Colts, including playoffs, with a 6-14 record at home.

8. The Texans’ 9-31 record against the Colts, including playoffs, is by far their worst against any AFC South opponent:

Jaguars: 26-13

Titans: 18-21

Colts: 9-31

9. For the Colts, their 31-9 record against the Texans, including playoffs, is their best against AFC South opponents:

Texans: 31-9

Titans: 28-12

Jaguars: 24-15

10. The Texans are 4-12 against the Colts in December with a 2-4 record on at home.

11. The Colts have swept the Texans 11 times in series history. Here is how that compares to the rest of the Texans’ divisional opponents:

Colts: 11

Titans: 6

Jaguars: 4

12. The Texans are 35-50 in December with a 19-20 record at home.

13. The Colts are 136-118-2 in December with a 58-79 record on the road, including postseason.

14. Houston is 105-132 in early afternoon games with a 65-61 record at home.

15. Since 1970, the Colts are 238-217 in early afternoon games with a 116-132 on the road.

Tyrod Taylor facts

tyrod-taylor-texans-continue-push

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

16. Taylor is 1/8 quarterbacks to throw two or more red zone interceptions.

17. Taylor is tied for the fourth-most red zone rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks with three.

18. Among quarterbacks with at least 50 such attempts, Taylor is tied with Justin Herbert for the eight-highest yards per pass attempt on third down at 8.2.

19. Taylor’s 12.2 yards per carry on third down is the highest among quarterbacks.

20. Taylor faced the Colts one time in his career. On Sept. 13, 2015, Taylor led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-14 win by throwing 14-of-19 for 195 yards and a touchdown while also rushing nine times for 41 yards.

Carson Wentz facts

jonathan-greenard-texans-known-flashes-consistency

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

21. Wentz’s 21 passing touchdowns are the 10th-most in the NFL.

22. Wentz’s 1.3% interception percentage is the third-lowest in the league.

23. Wentz is tied for the sixth-most passes dropped with 18.

24. Wentz is tied for the third-longest time in the pocket with 2.5 seconds.

25. Wentz has been blitzed 125 times, the fourth-most in the NFL.

26. Wentz is tied with Josh Allen for the second-most pressures in the league with 113.

27. Wentz has the third-highest passes out of run-pass option with 62.

28. Wentz’s 483 passing yards out of run-pass option are the fifth-most in the league.

29. Wentz has passed 112 times using play-action, the third-most in the NFL.

30. Wentz’s 1,004 passing yards out of play-action are the second-most in the NFL.

31. Wentz is tied with Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan for the eighth-most red zone touchdown passes with 14.

32. Among quarterbacks with at least 50 such pass attempts, Wentz’s 103.3 passer rating on third down is the eighth-highest in the NFL.

33. Among quarterbacks with at least 50 such pass attempts, Wentz’s 7.8 yards per pass attempt on third down is the 10th-highest in the NFL.

34. Wentz’s seven touchdown passes on third down are tied for the eighth-most in the league.

35. Jared Goff, Josh Allen, and Wentz are the only quarterbacks this year with 10 or more starts and not one game-winning drive or fourth quarter comeback.

David Culley facts

david-culley-texans-practice-turnovers-penalties

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

36. The only Texans coach to not get swept by the Colts in his first year was Gary Kubiak, who went 1-1 in 2006.

37. Culley, Bill O’Brien, and Romeo Crennel are the only Texans coaches, interim or otherwise, to go 2-1 through their first three career AFC South games.

38. Culley is coaching in his first career December game. Crennel and Dom Capers are the only Texans coaches who didn’t get a win in their first December games with Houston.

39. Culley is 1/3 on challenges.

Frank Reich facts

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

40. Reich is 2/7 in completing a series sweep with an 1/5 rate on the road.

41. A sweep of the Texans would give Reich the third-most sweeps of the Texans. Tony Dungy had the most with six while Chuck Pagano is second with three.

42. Reich is 7-3 against Houston NFL teams, including playoffs.

43. Reich is 6-2 against the Texans, including playoffs. Here is how that compares to other AFC South foes:

Texans: 6-2

Titans: 4-4

Jaguars: 3-3

44. Reich is 12-9 against the AFC South with a 4-5 record on the road, including playoffs.

45. Reich is 8-6 in December with a 4-4 record on the road.

46. Reich is 8/21 for his career on challenges with a 1/1 rate in 2021.

Ron Torbert facts

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

47. This week’s referee is Ron Torbert. Houston is 4-5 when he referees:

2014 – CLT, 28-33 – L

2015 – KC, 0-30 – L

2016 – @JAX, 24-21 – W

2016* – RAI, 27-14 – W

2017 – KC, 34-42 – L

2018 – @JAX, 20-7 – W

2019 – CLT, 20-17 – W

2020 – @CLE, 7-10 – L

2021 – @BUF, 0-40 – L

*playoff game

48. The Texans have had fewer penalties 3/9 times with Torbert:

2014 – CLT: 5/51; HTX: 5/66

2015 – KC: 5/52; HTX: 4/29

2016 – JAX: 4/48; HTX: 4/89

2016 – RAI: 8/63; HTX: 7/65

2017 – KC: 6/64; HTX: 7/59

2018 – JAX: 2/15; HTX: 6/35

2019 – CLT: 3/29; HTX: 4/27

2020 – CLE: 6/63; HTX: 6/49

2021 – BUF: 3/30; HTX: 10/100

*playoff game

49. Torbert is tied for the sixth-highest home team winning percentage:

John Hussey: .727

Land Clark: .682

Adrian Hill: .600

Bill Vinovich: .600

Carl Cheffers: .583

Ron Torbert: .546

Brad Rogers: .546

Shawn Smith: .546

Craig Wrolstad: .500

Brad Allen: .500

Jerome Boger: .455

Clay Martin: .455

Clete Blakeman: .444

Tony Corrente: .400

Alex Kemp: .400

Scott Novak: .300

Shawn Hochuli: .182

50. Torbert is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties:

Alex Kemp: .800

Tony Corrente: .700

Brad Allen: .700

Ron Torbert: .636

Land Clark: .636

Adrian Hill: .600

Clete Blakeman: .556

Shawn Hochuli: .546

Scott Novak: .500

Bill Vinovich: .500

Clay Martin: .455

Jerome Boger: .455

Craig Wrolstad: .400

Carl Cheffers: .250

Brad Rogers: .273

John Hussey: .182

Shawn Smith: .182

51. The Colts are 3-3 with Torbert. Here are the results:

2014 – @HTX, 33-28 – W

2015 – @PIT, 10-45 – L

2016 – SDG, 26-22 – W

2016 – @NYJ, 41-10 – W

2017 – @RAM, 6-49 – L

2019 – @HTX, 17-20 – L

52. The Colts have had fewer penalties 4/6 times with Torbert. Here are the results:

2014 – HTX: 5/66; CLT: 5/51

2015 – PIT: 4/48; CLT: 5/30

2016 – SDG: 10/80; CLT: 11/66

2016 – NYJ: 6/90; CLT: 3/28

2017 – RAM: 7/50; CLT: 4/20

2019 – HTX: 4/27; CLT: 3/29

53. Torbert’s games are the highest in terms of sacks:

Torbert: 5.8

Hussey: 5.6

Clark: 5.1

Hill: 5.0

Boger: 4.8

Vinovich: 4.6

Smith: 4.5

Cheffers: 4.4

Wrolstad: 4.4

Corrente: 4.3

Novak: 4.3

Hochuli: 4.2

Kemp: 4.2

Blakeman: 3.9

Rogers: 3.9

Allen: 3.6

Martin: 3.6

54. Torbert is tied for the fourth-most offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 3.6

Hochuli: 3.6

Wrolstad: 3.5

Torbert: 3.1

Novak: 3.1

Clark: 3.0

Hill: 2.9

Blakeman: 2.9

Cheffers: 2.8

Hussey: 2.6

Martin: 2.6

Corrente: 2.2

Kemp: 2.2

Allen: 2.2

Vinovich: 2.1

Smith: 1.9

Boger: 1.6

55. The Texans are 2/3 when challenging Torbert with opponents going 1/3. Replay Assistant is 1/2 with one of those calls benefiting Houston.

56. The Colts are 1/1 when challenging Torbert with opponents also going 1/1. Replay Assistant is ½ with one of those decisions benefiting the Colts.

57. Torbert has the second-lowest coaches challenge overturn rate:

Kemp: 1.000 (3/3)

Cheffers: 1.000 (2/2)

Martin: .750 (3/4)

Hill: .667 (4/6)

Wrolstad: .571 (4/7)

Smith: .500 (3/6)

Clark: .500 (2/4)

Novak: .500 (2/4)

Blakeman: .500 (1/2)

Allen: .429 (3/7)

Hussey: .400 (2/5)

Rogers: .286 (2/7)

Vinovich: .250 (2/8)

Boger: .250 (1/4)

Hochuli: .167 (1/6)

Torbert: .143 (1/7)

Corrente: .000 (0/6)

58. Torbert has the fourth-highest rate of the booth review overturning his calls:

Hussey: 1.000 (5/5)

Corrente: 1.000 (1/1)

Allen: .875 (7/8)

Torbert: .857 (6/7)

Boger: .800 (4/5)

Cheffers: .800 (4/5)

Rogers: .667 (4/6)

Clark: .667 (6/9)

Martin: .667 (4/6)

Hochuli: .667 (2/3)

Novak: .625 (5/8)

Wrolstad: .600 (3/5)

Blakeman: .600 (3/5)

Smith: .600 (3/5)

Vinovich: .500 (3/6)

Hill: .400 (2/5)

Kemp: .400 (2/5)

Broadcast facts

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

59. CBS will broadcast the 35th game in the series. Here is the breakdown by network:

CBS: 34

NFL Network: 5

NBC: 2

ESPN: 1

FOX: 1

60. The Texans are 99-141 all-time on CBS.

61. Since 1998, when CBS took over the AFC package, the Colts are 162-112, including playoffs.

62. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta are calling the game, making them the 22nd different broadcast team in the series.

63. The Texans are 8-11 when Gumbel calls their games.

64. The Colts are 27-22 when Gumbel calls their games.

65. Houston is 7-4 when Archuleta does color commentary for their games.

66. The Colts are 4-3 when Archuleta does color commentary for their games.

67. This is the 31st early game in the series.

68. This is the fourth consecutive early game in the series. The longest streak is 14 from Week 17, 2003 to Week 1, 2010.

Miscellaneous facts

texans-colts-point-spread-over-under-week-13

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

69. The Colts have given up 837 receiving yards to tight ends, the second-most in the NFL.

70. Indianapolis has given up 76 receptions to tight ends.

71. The Texans and Colts are tied with the Chiefs for the sixth-most touchdowns surrendered to tight ends with six.

72. Houston has given up the eighth-most receiving yards to receivers at 1,912.

73. The Colts have surrendered 17 receiving touchdowns to receivers, the most in the league.

74. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has the second-most forced fumbles with five.

75. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is tied for the 10th-most interceptions with three.

76. With 209 rushing attempts, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will overtake Derrick Henry for the most rushing attempts with 11. Taylor already leads the NFL with 1,205 rushing yards.

77. Taylor has the most rushing touchdowns with 14 and is tied with Eric Dickerson (1988) for the second-most in Colts single-season history.

78. Taylor has the second-most red zone rushing touchdowns with 11.

79. Taylor’s 191 rushing yards in the red zone are the most in the league.

80. Taylor has taken the most red zone rushes with 64. Second-most is Dalvin Cook with 37.

81. Taylor is the only running back in the NFL right now to average at least 5.0 yards per carry and 100.0 rushing yards per game.

82. Houston has 52 quarterback hits, tied with the Chicago Bears for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

83. The Texans have the eighth-most tackles for loss with 54.

84. The Colts are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the 10th-lowest sack percentage at 5.6%.

85. Opposing quarterbacks have compiled an 88.6 passer rating against the Texans defense, tied with the Saints for the 10th-lowest in the NFL.

86. The Texans and Colts defenses are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the fourth-most interceptions with 14.

87. The Texans have the sixth-most missed tackles with 83.

88. The Colts are tied with the 49ers for the ninth-fewest missed tackles with 69.

89. The Colts have the fourth-fewest pressures with 83.

90. The Texans have the sixth-fewest pressures with 86.

91. Houston has dialed up 78 blitzes, the third-fewest in the league.

92. Indianapolis has dialed up 80 blitzes, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

93. The Texans defense has given up 1,109 yards after the catch, the third-fewest in the NFL.

94. The average depth of target against the Texans defense is 8.2 yards, tied with the New England Patriots for the 10th-highest in the NFL.

95. The Texans and Colts are tied with the Patriots and Jets for the seventh-highest yards per carry surrendered at 4.5.

96. Houston gives up 135.6 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

97. Houston’s defense has given up 17 rushing touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL.

98. The Texans are 11-11 when wearing red jerseys in any combination.

99. The Texans are 0-2 on Dec. 5. Here are the results:

2004 — @NYJ, 7-29 — L

2013 — @JAX, 20-27 — L

100. The Colts are 7-5 on Dec. 5. Here are the results:

1953 — @RAM, 2-45 — L

1959 — @SF, 34-14 — W

1965 — CHI, 0-13 — L

1971 — BUF, 24-0 — W

1977 — @MIA, 6-17 — L

1982 — CIN, 17-20 — L

1993 — @NYJ, 9-6 — W

1996 — PHI, 37-10 — W

1999 — @MIA, 37-34 — W

2004 — OTI, 51-24 — W

2010 — DAL, 35-38 — L-OT

2016 — @NYJ, 41-10 — W

