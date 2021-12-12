Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 14 against the Seahawks

The Houston Texans take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are 2-10 and playing for culture while the Seahawks are 4-8 and desperately clinging to their narrow playoff chances. A win would keep the dream alive while a loss would make the nightmare of wasting another season of Russell Wilson’s prime all the more real.

The Texans are going with a rookie under center again as Davis Mills gets the nod at quarterback. The third-rounder from Stanford is currently 0-6 as a starter this season.

Here are 100 facts surrounding the matchup between Houston and Seattle.

Series facts

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1. The Texans are 2-10 for the second time in team history. The 2013 was 2-10, finished 2-14, and netted the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

2. Since 1990, 0/59 teams that started 3-10 made the playoffs. The best finish was 6-10 by the 2017 San Francisco 49ers and the 2010 Detroit Lions. The worst finish was 3-13, which has happened by 14 previous teams.

3. Since 1990, 0/41 teams that started 2-11 made the playoffs. The best finish was 5-11 by the 2009 Cleveland Browns and 1993 New England Patriots. The worst finish was 2-14, which has happened 10 times.

4. The Seahawks are 4-8 for the sixth time in team history. None of the previous five teams made the playoffs with 7-9 (1989, 2002) being the best finish.

5. Since 1990, 1/118 teams that started 5-8 made the playoffs. The only team to do so were the 2008 San Diego Chargers, who also won the AFC West.

6. Since 1990, 0/100 teams that started 4-9 made the playoffs.

7. The Texans are 1-3 against the Seahawks with a 1-1 record at NRG Stadium.

8. The Texans’ 1-3 record against the Seahawks is tied for their second-worst against an NFC West opponent:

Cardinals: 2-2

Seahawks: 1-3

49ers: 1-3

Rams: 1-4

9. The Texans are 35-51 in December with a 19-21 record at home.

10. Seattle is 101-83 in December games with a 36-49 record on the road.

11. Houston is 105-133 in early afternoon games with a 65-62 record at home.

Story continues

12. Seattle is 80-94 in the early afternoon time slot with all of those games having been played on the road.

13. The Seahawks are 36-67 in the Central Time Zone, including playoffs, with a 26-40 record in the early game time slot.

Davis Mills facts

texans-playing-davis-mills-possibly-hurt

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

14. Mills’ 6.3 yards per pass attempt is tied with Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian for the third-lowest in the NFL.

15. Mills’ 9.6 yards per completion is the second-lowest in the league.

16. Mills’ 7.2 intended air yards per pass attempt is tied for the sixth-lowest in the NFL

17. Mills’ 3.5 completed air yards per pass attempt is tied with Aaron Rodgers and Taylor Heinicke for the eighth-lowest in the NFL.

18. Mills benefits from 4.2 yards after the catch, the third-lowest in the NFL.

19. Mills’ 175.8 passing yards per game is the fourth-lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least five starts.

20. Mills’ 78.4 passer rating is the sixth-lowest in the league.

21. Mills has had 3.8% of his passes dropped, the ninth-lowest in the NFL.

22. Mills’ 3.1 touchdown percentage is the seventh-lowest in the NFL.

23. Mills’ 3.6 interception percentage is tied with Sam Darnold for the fourth-highest in the league.

24. Mills’ 9.0 sack percentage is the fourth-highest in the NFL.

25. Mills’ 2.2 pocket time is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the second-fewest in the NFL.

26. Mills is tied with Russell Wilson for the fourth-most sacks on third down with 13.

Russell Wilson

russell-wilson-high-regard-texans-qb-coach-carl-smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

27. Wilson’s 9.4 intended air yards per completion are the second-highest in the league.

28. Wilson’s 4.3 completed air yards per pass attempt is tied for the seventh-highest in the NFL.

29. Wilson has thrown 14 touchdown passes. However, his 5.4 touchdown percentage is the 10th-highest in the NFL.

30. Wilson has thrown four interceptions. Even so, his 1.4 interception percentage is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

31. Wilson is 1/10 quarterbacks this season to have thrown at least two interceptions in the red zone.

32. Wilson’s 7.9 yards per pass attempt is the sixth-highest in the NFL.

33. Wilson’s 11.7 yards per completion is tied with Aaron Rodgers for the ninth-highest in the NFL.

34. Wilson’s 102.5 passer rating is the sixth-highest in the NFL.

35. Wilson’s 9.1 sack percentage is the third-highest in the league.

36. Wilson averages 2.3 seconds of pocket time, tied for the fourth-lowest in the league.

37. Wilson has been pressured on 27.7% of his dropbacks, the fourth-most in the NFL.

38. Wilson’s 45.6 completion percentage on third down is the lowest among quarterbacks with at least 50 third down pass attempts.

39. Wilson’s 76.5 passer rating on third down is the ninth-lowest in the league among quarterbacks with at least 50 third down pass attempts.

David Culley facts

david-culleys-message-texans-bills-40-0-shutout

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

40. Culley is the second coach in team history to go 2-10. The other was Gary Kubiak in 2013.

41. Culley is facing the Seahawks for the first time. Here is how other Texans coaches fared:

Dom Capers: 0-1

Gary Kubiak: 1-1

Bill O’Brien: 0-1

42. Culley is 1/4 on challenges.

Pete Carroll facts

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

43. Carroll is 4-8 for the first time in his career.

44. A loss would give Carroll his third losing season with the Seahawks and the fourth of his career.

45. Carroll is 2-0 against the Texans. Here is how he compares to other Seahawks coaches:

Mike Holmgren: 1-0

Jim Mora: 0-1

Pete Carroll: 2-0

46. Carroll is 7-4 against the AFC South with a 2-3 record on the road.

47. Carroll’s 2-0 record against the Texans is his best against an AFC South opponent:

Texans: 2-0

Colts: 2-1

Jaguars: 2-1

Titans: 1-2

48. Carroll is 49/104 on challenges for his career with a 2/4 record in 2021.

Adrian Hill facts

texans-100-facts-figures-panthers-51-76

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

49. This week’s referee is Adrian Hill. The Texans are 0-3 with Hill:

2019 – CAR, 10-16 – L

2019 – DEN, 24-38 – L

2021 – @MIA, 9-17 – L

50. The Texans have never had fewer penalties with Hill:

2019 – CAR: 6/35; HTX: 7/81

2019 – DEN: 7/50; HTX: 9/44

2021 – MIA: 2/13; HTX: 8/60

51. Hill is tied for the fourth-highest home team winning percentage:

John Hussey: .727

Land Clark: .682

Carl Cheffers: .615

Adrian Hill: .546

Shawn Smith: .546

Brad Allen: .546

Bill Vinovich: .546

Craig Wrolstad: .546

Brad Rogers: .500

Clete Blakeman: .500

Ron Torbert: .500

Alex Kemp: .455

Jerome Boger: .417

Clay Martin: .417

Tony Corrente: .364

Scott Novak: .364

Shawn Hochuli: .167

52. Hill is tied for the sixth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties:

Alex Kemp: .818

Brad Allen: .727

Ron Torbert: .667

Tony Corrente: .636

Land Clark: .636

Adrian Hill: .546

Bill Vinovich: .546

Scott Novak: .546

Shawn Hochuli: .500

Jerome Boger: .500

Clete Blakeman: .500

Craig Wrolstad: .455

Clay Martin: .417

Brad Rogers: .250

Carl Cheffers: .231

Shawn Smith: .182

John Hussey: .182

53. The Seahawks are 3-0 with Hill:

2019 – @CLE, 32-28 – W

2020 – @WAS, 20-15 – W

2021 – JAX, 31-7 – W

54. The Seahawks have had fewer penalties 2/3 times with Hill:

2019 – CLE: 9/83; SEA: 10/65

2020 – WAS: 6/41; SEA: 4/45

2021 – JAX: 12/93; SEA: 5/40

55. Hill’s games have the fourth-highest sacks in 2021:

Torbert : 5.8

Hussey: 5.5

Clark: 5.1

Hill: 4.8

Boger: 4.8

Hochuli: 4.7

Novak: 4.6

Wrolstad: 4.6

Smith: 4.5

Corrente: 4.4

Vinovich: 4.4

Kemp: 4.3

Cheffers: 4.2

Blakeman: 3.8

Rogers: 3.8

Allen: 3.7

Martin: 3.7

56. Hill is tied for the seventh-fewest offensive holding calls per game:

Hochuli: 3.7

Rogers: 3.7

Wrolstad: 3.4

Clark: 3.0

Novak: 3.0

Cheffers: 3.0

Hill: 2.9

Torbert: 2.9

Blakeman: 2.7

Hussey: 2.6

Martin: 2.3

Kemp: 2.3

Corrente: 2.2

Vinovich: 2.1

Allen: 2.0

Smith: 1.9

Boger: 1.6

57. The Texans are 0/1 challenging Hill. Opponents are 1/2. Replay Assistant is 1/1 with that call benefiting the Texans.

58. The Seahawks are 0/2 challenging Hill. Opponents are 0/1. Replay Assistant is 2/2.

59. Hill has the third-highest coaches challenge overturn rate:

Kemp: 1.000 (4/4)

Martin: .800 (4/5)

Hill: .714 (5/7)

Cheffers: .667 (2/3)

Novak: .600 (3/5)

Wrolstad: .571 (4/7)

Smith: .500 (3/6)

Clark: .500 (2/4)

Blakeman: .500 (1/2)

Allen: .429 (3/7)

Hussey: .400 (2/5)

Rogers: .286 (2/7)

Boger: .250 (1/4)

Torbert: .222 (2/9)

Vinovich: .222 (2/9)

Hochuli: .167 (1/6)

Corrente: .000 (0/6)

60. Hill is tied for the lowest booth review overturn rate:

Hussey: 1.000 (5/5)

Corrente: 1.000 (2/2)

Boger: .833 (5/6)

Allen: .875 (7/8)

Torbert: .857 (6/7)

Cheffers: .800 (4/5)

Rogers: .714 (5/7)

Clark: .667 (6/9)

Martin: .667 (4/6)

Novak: .625 (5/8)

Blakeman: .600 (3/5)

Smith: .600 (3/5)

Wrolstad: .600 (3/5)

Kemp: .500 (3/6)

Vinovich: .500 (3/6)

Hill: .500 (3/6)

Hochuli: .500 (2/4)

61. Hill is a software engineer in his non-football life.

62. Hill first got started officiating Conference USA games.

Broadcast facts

(Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/AAF/Getty Images)

63. The Texans and Seahawks are playing their third game on FOX. Here is the breakdown by network:

FOX: 2

CBS: 1

ESPN: 1

64. The Texans are 22-19 on FOX.

65. The Seahawks are 135-117 all-time on FOX, including postseason.

66. This week’s commentators are Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston, making them the fifth different play-by-play team in the series.

67. The Texans are 4-7 when Myers does play-by-play for their games.

68. The Texans are 3-5 when Johnston does commentary for their games.

69. This is the third early afternoon game series with all two having taken place at NRG Stadium.

Miscellaneous facts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © 2005 Mark J. Rebilas

70. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns with eight.

71. Six of Metcalf’s eight touchdowns have come inside the red zone, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

72. The Texans have the seventh-most takeaways in the NFL with 21.

73. The Seahawks are tied for the seventh-fewest takeaways in the league with 13.

74. Houston has the eighth-most missed tackles with 89.

75. The Texans have the fourth-most pressures in the league with 91.

76. Houston is tied for the 10th-fewest sacks in the league with 26.

77. The Texans have the fifth-fewest quarterback hits with 54.

78. Seattle’s 19 sacks are tied with the Detroit Lions for the second-fewest in the NFL.

79. The Seahawks have the 10th-fewest quarterback hits with 61.

80. Houston has called 87 blitzes, the fourth-fewest in the league.

81. The Texans have generated 60 tackles for loss, the seventh-most in the league.

82. Seattle is tied with the New York Giants for the second-fewest tackles for loss with 37.

83. The Texans have given up 1,185 yards after the catch, the third-fewest in the NFL.

84. Seattle has given up 1,791 yards after the catch, the second-most in the league.

85. Houston is tied with the Chargers for the fifth-most yards per carry surrendered with 4.6.

86. Houston gives up 144.2 rushing yards per game, the highest in the NFL.

87. Seattle has the third-lowest yards per carry allowed at 3.9.

88. The Seahawks give up 120.4 rushing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL.

89. Opponents have visited Houston’s red zone 49 times, tied with the Tennessee Titans for the second-most in the NFL.

90. Opponents have visited Seattle’s red zone 46 times, tied for the fifth-most in the league.

91. Seattle is tied with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins for the fourth-lowest red zone conversion rate at 50.0%.

92. The Seahawks defense has given up seven touchdowns to tight ends, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

93. Seattle’s defense has given up 71 catches by tight ends, the fifth-most in the NFL.

94. Houston’s defense has given up five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks, tied with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints for the most in the NFL.

95. Seattle’s defense has given up seven touchdowns to receivers, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

96. Houston’s defense has given up 10 touchdowns to receivers, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.

97. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the NFL with 137 combined tackles.

98. Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks has the fourth-most tackles in the league with 125.

99. The Texans have played one game on Dec. 12. In 2004, the Indianapolis Colts beat them 23-14.

100. The Seahawks are 3-4 on Dec. 12:

1976 — @PHI, 10-27 — L

1982 — CHI, 20-14 — W

1993 — @RAI, 23-27 — L

1999 — SDG, 16-19 — L

2004 — @MIN, 27-23 — W

2010 — @SF, 21-40 — L

2011 — RAM, 30-10 — W

1

1