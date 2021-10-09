Texans 100: Facts and Figures for Patriots in Week 5

The Houston Texans seek to get off a three-game losing streak that started shortly after an optimistic 1-0 beginning to the 2021 campaign.

Some of it has been due to quarterback Tyrod Taylor being out for the past 10 quarters with a strained hamstring. In Week 4, the Texans suffered their worst loss in franchise history, a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Even if the Texans had somehow beaten the Bills, all of it would be immaterial for Week 5. Time to turn the page and get ready for the New England Patriots, who come into NRG Stadium Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

“It’s a week-to-week business, and the task at hand is the Patriots,” safety Justin Reid said. “They’re going to get our full attention.”

Here are 100 facts about the Texans’ matchup with New England.

Series facts

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

1. The Texans are 1-3 for the fifth time in team history. 1/4 of those previous teams made the playoffs (2018).

2. The Patriots are 1-3 for the ninth time in team history. Only 1/8 previous teams have made the playoffs, and that team won the Super Bowl in 2001.

3. Since 1990, 54/254 teams that started 2-3 made the playoffs.

4. Since 1990, 11/151 teams that started 1-4 made the playoffs.

5. The Texans are 3-10 against the Patriots with a 3-3 mark at home.

6. The Texans’ 3-3 home record against the Patriots is their second-worst against AFC East opponents, including playoffs:

Dolphins: 5-0

Bills: 4-2

Patriots: 3-3

Jets: 1-2

7. The Texans are 35-39 in October with a 15-16 record at home.

8. The Texans are 104-127 in early afternoon games with a 65-58 record at home.

9. Since 1970, New England is 290-207 in early afternoon games with a 108-109 record on the road.

10. The Patriots are 37-45-1 in the Central Time Zone including playoffs.

Davis Mills facts

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

11. Among quarterbacks with at least two starts, Mills has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL at 56.7%.

12. Among quarterbacks with at least two starts, Mills’ 19 first downs by pass are the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

13. Among quarterbacks with at least two starts, Mills’ 5.3 yards per pass attempt is the second-lowest in the league.

14. Among quarterbacks with at least two starts, Mills’ 9.4 yards per pass attempt is the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

15. Among quarterbacks with at least two starts, Mills’ 50.4 passer rating is the lowest in the NFL.

16. Mills has been sacked on 10.7% of his dropbacks, the second-highest in the NFL.

17. Mills has benefited from 3.5 yards after the catch, the fourth-lowest among quarterbacks with at least two starts.

18. Mills has 2.2 seconds of pocket time on average, tied for 10th-lowest in the NFL.

19. 11 play-action passes have been called, and Mills has just 12 yards.

20. Mills has had three passes batted away, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Among the quarterbacks he is tied with is Mac Jones.

Mac Jones facts

Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC

21. Jones’ 160 passes are the seventh-most in the NFL.

22. Jones’ 6.3 yards per pass attempt are the fourth-lowest among quarterbacks who have started every game.

23. Jones has the second-lowest yards per completion at 9.0 among quarterbacks who have started every game.

24. Jones’ 84.7 passer rating is the fourth-lowest among quarterbacks who have started every game.

25. Jones has been blitzed the most in the NFL at 59 times.

26. Jones is tied for the 10th-most sacks with 10.

27. Jones’ 1,206 intended air yards are the 10th-highest in the NFL.

28. Jones is tied with Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins for the 10th-most passes dropped with seven.

David Culley facts

texans-david-culley-blame-40-0-beatdown-bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

29. If Culley beats the Patriots, he will be the first Texans full-time coach to do so in his first try. Romeo Crennel was the first coach, interim or otherwise, to do so last year in Week 11.

30. Culley is 1-3, which is what Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak were in their first seasons.

31. Culley is the third coach in Texans history to suffer a shutout. Capers and Bill O’Brien were the others.

32. Culley is 1-1 at NRG Stadium.

33. A win would tie Culley with O’Brien for the best home record through the first three games of his career at 2-1.

Bill Belichick facts

for-the-win-2-ways-belichick-end-texans-quest-nick-caserio

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

34. This is the third time Belichick has been 1-3. The other two times were with the 1992 Cleveland Browns and the 2001 New England Patriots.

35. Belichick is 10-3 (.769) against the Texans. Compared to all other AFC clubs outside the AFC East, as Patriots coach, this is the second-best record against another AFC club. The only other club Belichick has owned as Patriots coach are the Jacksonville Jaguars with an 8-1 (.889) mark.

36. Belichick is 1/4 active head coaches hired in the 2000s and still with the same team. The other three coaches are John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Sean Payton.

37. Since 2002, when divisions were last realigned, Belichick is 38-12 against the AFC South, including playoffs. Here is how that compares to the rest of the AFC sans the East:

AFC South: 38-12

AFC North: 33-9

AFC West: 31-18

38. Belichick is 2-3 in NRG Stadium, the site of wins in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl LI. Here is a breakdown of his record in Super Bowl sites where he has won the title (after the fact):

Mercedes-Benz Superdome: 1-1

NRG Stadium: 2-3

TIAA Bank Field: 2-1

State Farm Stadium: 1-0

39. Belichick is 51/126 on challenges for his career and has yet to challenge to 2021.

Scott Novak facts

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

40. This week’s referee is Scott Novak. The Texans are 2-1 with Novak:

2019 – JAX, 13-12 – W

2019 – @TB, 23-20

2020 – CLT, 20-26 – L

41. The Texans have had fewer penalties 3/3 times with Novak:

2019 – JAX: 9/70; HTX: 7/47

2019 – TB: 6/45; HTX: 4/35

2020 – CLT: 7/50; HTX: 3/30

42. Novak is tied for the seventh-highest home team winning percentage:

Bill Vinovich: 1.000

Carl Cheffers: .750

Land Clark: .750

Adrian Hill: .750

Ron Torbert: .750

Brad Allen: .667

Scott Novak: .500

Brad Rogers: .500

Shawn Smith: .500

Alex Kemp: .333

Clete Blakeman: .333

Craig Wrolstad: .333

Jerome Boger: .250

Tony Corrente: .250

Shawn Hochuli: .250

John Hussey: .250

Clay Martin: .250

43. Novak is tied for the highest percentage of home teams having fewer penalties:

Scott Novak: .750

Tony Corrente: .750

Adrian Hill: .750

Ron Torbert: .750

Alex Kemp: .667

Craig Wrolstad: .667

Jerome Boger: .500

Land Clark: .500

Shawn Hochuli: .500

Brad Rogers: .500

Clete Blakeman: .333

Bill Vinovich: .333

Clay Martin: .250

Shawn Smith: .250

Brad Allen: .000

Carl Cheffers: .000

John Hussey: .000

44. The Patriots are 1-1 with Novak. Here are the results:

2019 – DAL, 13-9 – W

2020 – DEN, 12-18 – L

45. The Patriots have had fewer penalties 2/2 times with Novak:

2019 – DAL: 7/50; NE: 6/56

2020 – DEN: 2/20; NE: 1/4

46. Novak’s games are tied for the seventh-highest sacks on average:

Torbert: 7.0

Hill: 6.3

Wrolstad: 6.3

Boger: 5.5

Hussey: 5.5

Clark: 5.3

Novak: 5.0

Kemp: 5.0

Smith: 4.5

Cheffers: 4.0

Corrente: 4.0

Martin: 4.0

Vinovich: 4.0

Hochuli: 3.5

Rogers: 3.3

Allen: 2.7

Blakeman: 2.7

47. Novak’s crew is tied for the seventh-most offensive holding calls per game:

Rogers: 4.3

Blakeman: 4.0

Hochuli: 3.5

Hill: 3.3

Torbert: 3.0

Hussey: 3.0

Novak: 2.5

Clark: 2.5

Corrente: 2.3

Kemp: 2.3

Wrolstad: 2.0

Boger: 2.0

Vinovich: 1.5

Cheffers: 1.5

Smith: 1.3

Martin: 1.3

Allen: 1.0

48. The Texans are 1/2 on challenges with Novak. Opponents are 1/3. Replay Assistant has not been a factor.

49. The Patriots are 1/1 when challenging Novak. Opponents have not challenge, nor has Replay Assistant.

50. Novak is tied for the sixth-lowest challenge overturn rate in the NFL:

Vinovich: 1.000 (2/2)

Allen: 1.000 (1/1)

Hussey: 1.000 (1/1)

Hill: .500 (1/2)

Rogers: .333 (1/3)

Novak: .333 (1/3)

Torbert: .000 (0/1)

Hochuli: .000 (0/1)

Smith: .000 (0/2)

Boger: .000 (0/2)

Corrente: .000 (0/2)

51. Novak has the fourth-lowest rate of having his calls overturned by booth review:

Allen: 1.000 (4/4)

Boger: 1.000 (3/3)

Hussey: 1.000 (3/3)

Vinovich: 1.000 (2/2)

Smith: 1.000 (2/2)

Torbert: .667 (2/3)

Martin: .500 (2/4)

Clark: .500 (2/4)

Rogers: .500 (1/2)

Wrolstad: .333 (1/3)

Novak: .250 (1/4)

Blakeman: .000 (0/1)

Hill: .000 (0/2)

Kemp: .000 (0/2)

52. Novak used to be an official in the Big 12.

Broadcast facts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

53. CBS will be broadcasting their 11th game in the series, including playoffs. Here is the breakdown by network:

CBS: 10

NBC: 1

ESPN: 1

NFL Network: 1

54. The Texans are 98-137 all-time on CBS.

55. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton are the third different play-by-play team in the series, and were on hand for last year’s game in Week 11.

56. The Texans are 12-3 when Catalon calls their games.

57. Houston is 8-2 when Lofton calls their games.

58. Sunday will be the eighth early afternoon game in the series and fifth at NRG Stadium.

Miscellaneous facts

texans-j-j-watt-patriots-te-rob-gronkowski-retirement

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

59. The Texans are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the fourth-lowest points per game at 16.8.

60. The Patriots are sixth in the NFL with 17.8 points per game.

61. The Patriots have the second-lowest red zone conversion rate at 36.4%.

62. As horrendous as Houston’s points per game is, they are actually ninth in the NFL with a 70.0% red zone conversion rate.

63. Houston is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the sixth-lowest red zone trips with 10.

64. The Patriots are tied with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington for the eighth-lowest red zone trips with 11.

65. 16.7% of the Patriots’ drives end in turnovers, tied with the New York Jets for the third-highest in the NFL.

66. 13.6% of the Texans’ drives end in turnovers, the sixth-most in the NFL.

67. New England’s average starting field position is their own 31.5-yard line, the third-best in the NFL.

68. Brandin Cooks has the 10th-most third down receptions with seven.

69. Cooks has the third-most receiving yards on third down with 153.

70. Cooks is tied with Keenan Allen for the fifth-most catches in the NFL with 28.

71. Cooks has the eighth-most receiving yards with 369.

72. Cooks has benefited from 299 yards in the air before his passes are caught, the third-most in the NFL.

73. Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers has the eighth-most targets in the NFL with 41.

74. Meyers is tied with Calvin Ridley and Robert Woods for the eight-most receptions with 27.

75. The Texans defense gives up 6.0 yards per play, the ninth-most in the league.

76. The Patriots defense gives up 4.8 yards per play, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

77. The Texans lead the NFL with 37 missed tackles.

78. The Patriots are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 10th-most missed tackles with 28.

79. The Texans defense has generated 25 pressures, the second-fewest in the NFL.

80. The Patriots defense has generated 31 pressures, the sixth-fewest in the league.

81. The Texans have dialed up 23 blitzes, the second-fewest in the NFL.

82. The Patriots have called 25 blitzes, the eighth-fewest in the league.

83. New England’s defense only gives up 331 yards after the catch, the third-fewest in the NFL.

84. The average depth of target against New England’s defense is 10.1 yards, the fourth-most in the NFL.

85. Houston’s defense has generated 14 pass breakups, tied for the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

86. Houston’s defense gives up 8.1 yards per pass, the ninth-most in the league.

87. New England’s defense gives up 6.5 yards per pass, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

88. Opposing quarterbacks have compiled a 67.6 passer rating against the Patriots’ defense, the second-lowest in the NFL.

89. The Texans defense is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most rushing touchdowns surrendered with eight.

90. New England is tied with Washington for the 10th-lowest yards per carry surrendered at 4.0.

91. The Texans defense is tied for the seventh-highest yards per carry surrendered at 4.5.

92. Houston’s defense has given up 137.0 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.

93. Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is tied for the third-highest tackles for loss with six.

94. Judon is also tied for the fifth-most quarterback hits with eight.

95. Judon is tied for the sixth-most sacks with 4.5.

96. Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell is tied for the most forced fumbles with two.

97. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and Texans safety Justin Reid tied for the fourth-most interceptions with two.

98. Reid has the 10th-most interception return yards with 45.

99. The Texans are 0-2 on Oct. 10. Here are the results:

2004 – MIN, 28-34 – L-OT

2010 – NYG, 10-34 – L

100. The Patriots are 4-2 on Oct. 10. Here are the results:

1971 – NYJ, 20-0 – W

1976 – @DET, 30-10 – L

1993 – @CRD, 23-21 – W

1999 – @KC, 14-16 – L

2004 – MIA, 24-10 – W

2019 – NYG, 35-14 – W

