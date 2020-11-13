Texans 100: Facts and Figures for Browns, No. 76-100
Broadcasts facts
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Facts and Figures for Browns, No. 1-25 Facts and Figures for Browns, No. 26-50 Facts and Figures for Browns, No. 51-75 76. FOX will be the second different network to broadcast a game in the series. CBS has broadcast all 10 to this point. 77. The Texans are 22-14 on FOX. 78. Cleveland is 20-33 all-time on FOX. 79. Dick Stockton and Matt Millen will call the action Sunday, making them the 11th different play-by-play team in the series. 80. The Texans are 1-1 when Stockton does play-by-play. 81. The Browns are 4-2 with Stockton does play-by-play. 82. Houston is 0-1 when Millen does color commentary. 83. Cleveland is 1-2 when Millen does color commentary. 84. Sunday will be the 10th early afternoon game in the series and fourth in Cleveland. Houston has been 2-1 in such games.
Miscellaneous facts
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
85. The Browns give up the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game at 106.8. 86. Cleveland is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh-fewest rushing yards per attempt at 4.0. 87. Opposing quarterbacks have compiled a 111.2 passer rating against the Texans defense, the highest in the NFL. 88. The Browns are tied with the New York Jets with the 10th-most pass breakups with 38. 89. After eight games, Watt has 26 tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. In 2019, after eight games, Watt had 24 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. 90. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is tied with Aaron Donald for the most sacks in the NFL with 9.0. 91. Garrett is tied with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the most forced fumbles with four. 92. Garrett is tied for the seventh-most quarterback hits with 13. 93. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has the fifth-most pass breakups with 11. 94. Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham has the eighth-most combined tackles with 78. 95. Texans receiver Will Fuller is tied for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns with six. 96. Fuller has the eighth-most yards per target in the league with 11.3. 97. Browns receiver Jarvis Landry is tied for the sixth-most drops in the NFL with five. 98. Texans tight end Darren Fells has the fourth-highest passer rating when targeted at 151.0. 99. The Texans will play their first game in franchise history on Nov. 15. 100. The Browns are 5-3 on Nov. 15. Here are the results: 1953 – SF, 23-21 – W 1959 – @WAS, 31-17 – W 1964 – DET, 37-21 – W 1970 – @CIN, 10-14 – L 1981 – @SF, 15-12 – W 1987 – BUF, 27-21 – W 1992 – SDG, 13-14 – L 2015 – @PIT, 9-30 – L