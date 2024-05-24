Tex Consolver Golf Course closing for two weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tex Consolver Golf Course will be closed starting May 29 for 10 days to repair fairways.

The City of Wichita says winter destroyed at least 70% of the fairway, leaving it too damaged to naturally regenerate. The city says the course will have to undergo a comprehensive sprigging process.

Sprigging involves planting stems from shredded turf in shallow furrows. Sprigging is a more work intensive process than other methods of replacing grass, but necessary to fully restore the course.

The city says they have secured specialized equipment to complete the course restoration as quickly as possible. The course be closed Wednesday, May 29, through Friday, June 7.

Bridge to airport closing from Tuesday into early July

After reopening Saturday, June 8, play will be restricted to cart paths only for the foreseeable future.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our golf community as we are forced to close Tex Consolver,” says Golf Director Jesse Coffman. “We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to overcome some curveballs nature has thrown us and ensure we have top tier course conditions for the rest of the season.”

Wichita Junior Golf will continue as scheduled, but no play will be allowed on the course until June 10. The city says the Junior Tour schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

The golf simulator and driving range will remain open.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.