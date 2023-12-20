Tevis Metcalf signs to bolster Arkansas secondary

Tevis Metcalf, one of the top defensive backs in Alabama, will call Arkansas home.

The athlete from Clay signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday during early signing day, providing Arkansas with four defensive backs in Class of 2024.

Metcalf will join his brother, TJ, who signed with Arkansas last year, in the secondary. Tevis a bit smaller than his elder brother, checking in at 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, but he still held offers from Colorado, Auburn and Georgia Tech among others.

Metcalf was injured during his senior season, but was good in years prior, Arkansas was willing to stick with him after he committed in the spring.

He joins Selmon Bridges, Julius Pope, Jaden Allen and Ahkhari Johnson as defensive backs in Arkansas’ signing class.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire