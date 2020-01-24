Tevin Coleman still working on the side

The 49ers’ practice report Friday likely will look a lot like Wednesday’s. The only change from Thursday likely will be the return of receiver Dante Pettis.

Pettis missed work Thursday with an illness.

He is on the practice field Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Running back Tevin Coleman (shoudler) again stretched with the team before working on the side during individual drills.

The 49ers have listed Coleman as a non-participant all week.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) remain in blue no-contact jerseys but are working. Defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) also is participating.

Alexander, Tartt and Ford all were listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and it appears that will be the case Friday when the team finishes work and posts its report.