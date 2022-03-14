Tevin Coleman re-signs with Jets

Tevin Coleman will spend another year with the Jets.

Coleman, the running back who signed a one-year contract with the Jets a year ago, is signing another contract with the Jets now, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Coleman played in 11 games last year, starting five, and had 84 carries or 356 yards.

Prior to signing with the Jets last year, Coleman spent four years in Atlanta and two in San Francisco.

