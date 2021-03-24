Tevin Coleman to sign with Jets

Free agent running back Tevin Coleman is heading to New York.

Coleman will sign with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending the last two seasons with the 49ers, Coleman will be playing for coaches he knows well, as new Jets head coach Robert Saleh was previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and new Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was previously the 49ers’ passing game coordinator.

Although Coleman has shown flashes of talent, he is coming off a highly disappointing season in which he had 28 carries for just 53 yards, an average of 1.9 yards per carry.

