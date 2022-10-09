A Tevin Coleman sighting for 49ers touchdown

Back in the end zone for the red and gold! @Teco_Raww 📺 #SFvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/aElJxb56qu — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 9, 2022

Tevin Coleman didn’t play much in Week 4 during his first game with the 49ers. He played just one offensive snap. Week 5 saw him make an impact right away though when he caught a screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo on a second-and-goal from the 9. Coleman followed blockers and plowed his way into the end zone for a 49ers touchdown and an early lead over the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire