Tevin Coleman’s shoulder feeling better, hopeful for Sunday

The 49ers don’t have too many injury issues to monitor heading into the Super Bowl, which should leave plenty of eyes on running back Tevin Coleman over the next few days.

Coleman dislocated his shoulder early in the NFC Championship Game and head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that the team is hopeful he will be able to play against the Chiefs. At Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on Monday, Coleman sent a similar message.

Coleman said that his shoulder is feeling better, but that he’s going to take the week to see how everything is feeling before making any call on playing this weekend.

Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers in Coleman’s absence. While the 49ers would surely prefer to have all hands on deck, Mostert’s outing suggests they’ll feel OK about their chances in any circumstance.