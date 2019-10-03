Tevin Coleman returns to practice for 49ers

The 49ers may get a member of their offensive backfield back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Browns.

Running back Tevin Coleman has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in the first game of the regular season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that Coleman is “good to go” for practice. Assuming that goes well, Coleman could be on track to join Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson as options in the running game.

Breida leads the team in rushing, but he and Mostert are both averaged over five yards per carry in the first three games of the regular season so Coleman’s absence hasn’t left the team lacking too much on the ground.

In other injury updates, Shanahan said that defensive end Dee Ford (knee), left tackle Joe Staley (leg) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) are also out of practice. Staley and Witherspoon won’t play, but they’re hopeful that Ford will be in the lineup.