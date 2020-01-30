Tevin Coleman remains limited in Thursday’s practice

The 49ers had no changes to their injury report Thursday.

Running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) remained limited.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he expected all three to play Sunday.

Coleman missed practice all last week after dislocating his right shoulder early in the NFC Championship Game. He returned to practice Wednesday.

Coleman gained 105 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries in the divisional-round victory over the Vikings. He played only eight snaps in the victory over the Packers in the NFC title game.

Defensive lineman Dee Ford was removed from the report Wednesday after limited participation last week with quadriceps and hamstring injuries.