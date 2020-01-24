Tevin Coleman’s MRI results were “positive,” but he did not practice all week

49ers running back Tevin Coleman participated in the team’s walk-through Friday, but he remained out of practice.

The 49ers released their practice report, and the only change from Thursday was the return of receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis missed Thursday with an illness.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) still were limited.

The 49ers remain confident Coleman’s dislocated right shoulder won’t keep him out of Super Bowl LIV, but they listed Coleman as questionable in a required status report. On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan called Coleman’s MRI results “positive,” Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Coleman played only eight snaps in the NFC Championship Game, with his departure opening the door for Raheem Mostert‘s big day. Coleman gained 105 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries in the divisional-round victory over the Vikings.