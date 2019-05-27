Tevin Coleman looks like the clear No. 1 in 49ers’ crowded backfield

Tevin Coleman arrived in a crowded backfield in San Francisco this offseason, with last year’s leading rusher Matt Breida returning and last year’s free agent signing Jerick McKinnon expected to return after missing the whole season. But Coleman is expected to move to the head of the line.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com writes that Coleman is likely to get the most carries and the most catches of all the 49ers’ running backs this season.

Coleman can take an early lead because McKinnon is still recovering from last year’s knee injury, Breida has a pectoral injury and the next running back on the depth chart, Raheem Mostert, recovering from surgery for a broken arm. That gives Coleman the majority of the first-team snaps in Organized Team Activities.

And it appears that Coleman will get the majority of the first-team work when the season starts.