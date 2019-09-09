Tevin Coleman having MRI on ankle

The 49ers left Tampa with a 31-17 win over the Buccaneers and an injured running back.

Tevin Coleman left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and was ruled out a short time later. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was concerned about Coleman’s condition and that the team would know more after a Monday MRI.

Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert carried the load after Coleman’s injury. Jeff Wilson could come up from the practice squad if Coleman misses extended time.

“We love Jeff,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Jeff’s a great player. We’ll see what’s up with Tevin, how long he’ll be out.”

Coleman had six carries for 23 yards and two catches for 33 yards before getting hurt.