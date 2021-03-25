Tevin Coleman’s exit not a surprise as 49ers shuffle backfield

Kyle Madson
1 min read
Tevin Coleman won’t return to the 49ers next season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday. His departure doesn’t come as a huge surprise with San Francisco aiming to get younger, cheaper and presumably healthier at running back.

Coleman joined the 49ers in 2019 after his free agent market never developed. He played in 14 games during his first season in the Bay Area and rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries. His production tailed off toward the end of the year, but he had a sensational performance in the divisional playoffs against Minnesota when he rushed for 105 yards and two scores.

Injuries limited him to only eight games in 2020, and his production when he did play was abysmal. He ran for 53 yards on 28 attempts and didn’t find the end zone.

The Coleman addition made a ton of sense for San Francisco in 2019 and it paid off for the most part. He was an integral part of one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. A second contract with the 49ers was never likely once the injuries piled up and his explosiveness waned.

Running back is one area where the 49ers could see significant turnover. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. figure to lead the way, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities a third, new player joins the fray and finds carries in a backfield that doesn’t lean heavily on one player.

Coleman should have a bigger role with the Jets as long as he can stay healthy with former 49ers run game coordinator Mike LaFleur installed as their offensive coordinator under head coach Robert Saleh.

