Tevin Coleman contract has 49ers running backs excited about backfield

Matt Furtado
NBC Sports BayArea
The 49ers' addition of Tevin Coleman might have created a logjam at running back, but his new backfield mates still are excited about it.

Just after the news broke that the 49ers plan to sign running back Tevin Coleman, questions about the backfield depth chart started to arise.

Although there seems to be a shortage of available spots at running back, it didn't keep Coleman's future backfield mates from tweeting their excitement to have him on the team.

Jerick McKinnon, who was last year's big free-agent signing for the 49ers before tearing his ACL before the regular season, was the first one to tweet at Coleman.

With McKinnon coming back from injury this season and the addition of Coleman, last year's No. 1 back, Matt Breida, could find himself dropping on the 49ers' depth chart. Regardless, he still believes San Francisco's backfield is about to be lit.

Raheem Mostert, who filled in while Breida was down with injuries last season, also was quick to welcome Coleman to the Bay.

Mostert might be the lesser-known name out of the group, but it seems his job is safe for the time being.

They all might end up competing for jobs down the road, but at least for now, they still can be excited for each other and the team.

