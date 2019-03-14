Tevin Coleman contract has 49ers running backs excited about backfield originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Just after the news broke that the 49ers plan to sign running back Tevin Coleman, questions about the backfield depth chart started to arise.

Although there seems to be a shortage of available spots at running back, it didn't keep Coleman's future backfield mates from tweeting their excitement to have him on the team.

Jerick McKinnon, who was last year's big free-agent signing for the 49ers before tearing his ACL before the regular season, was the first one to tweet at Coleman.

@Teco_Raww welcome to room my guy ! Backfield litty 🔥 — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) March 13, 2019

With McKinnon coming back from injury this season and the addition of Coleman, last year's No. 1 back, Matt Breida, could find himself dropping on the 49ers' depth chart. Regardless, he still believes San Francisco's backfield is about to be lit.

Let's go @Teco_Raww about to be lit🔥🔥🔥🔥💯 — Matt Breida (@MattBreida) March 13, 2019

Raheem Mostert, who filled in while Breida was down with injuries last season, also was quick to welcome Coleman to the Bay.

Once rivals, now in the same backfield! Welcome to the Bay, @Teco_Raww!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) March 13, 2019

Mostert might be the lesser-known name out of the group, but it seems his job is safe for the time being.

Raheem Mostert will be active for every game he's available as the #49ers No. 3 RB due to his special-teams skills. There are spots for only two other RBs - among Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida - on the 46-man game-day roster. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 13, 2019

They all might end up competing for jobs down the road, but at least for now, they still can be excited for each other and the team.