Tevin Coleman, Adrian Amos ruled out of NFC title game

The 49ers and Packers have each ruled a player out due to injuries suffered in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

49ers running back Tevin Coleman was called questionable after being carted off the field with a right shoulder injury early in Sunday’s game. Coleman has since been downgraded to out, although Raheem Mostert‘s 160 yards and three touchdowns have kept the 49ers offense clicking.

Packers safety Adrian Amos injured his pectoral and he’s also been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The 49ers took a 27-0 lead into halftime at Levi’s Stadium and the Packers cut that lead to 20 points when Aaron Rodgers hit Aaron Jones for a nine-yard score to kick off the third quarter.