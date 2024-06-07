Teven Jenkins wants a contract extension, but Bears haven't made an offer

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and he'd like to work something out to remain in Chicago for the long term. But that would require both parties engaging in a negotiation.

So far, Jenkins says, he and his agent have expressed interest in the Bears, but the team hasn't made an offer.

"We reached out, but nothing is on the table," Jenkins said.

Asked if there's mutual interest with the Bears in a contract extension, Jenkins said, "Up in the air."

The Bears drafted Jenkins with the 39th overall pick in 2021. He has struggled to stay health and played in just 31 games through three years, with 24 starts. When healthy last year he played his best football, and he said his No. 1 priority this year is staying healthy for 17 games. If he does that, he'll be due for a significant second contract next year, whether with the Bears or some other team.