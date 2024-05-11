Teven Jenkins wants ‘to be a Bear for a long time’

The Chicago Bears have done a good job building a solid situation for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, including shoring up the offensive line. But the work doesn’t stop now, especially with a key member of the offensive line set to hit free agency in 2025.

Left guard Teven Jenkins has been Chicago’s best offensive lineman for the past couple of seasons, but he’s yet to play an entire season due to injuries.

General manager Ryan Poles will have an important decision to make about Jenkins’ future with the Bears next offseason. Jenkins, meanwhile, made it clear that he wants his future to be in Chicago, telling 670 the Score that he wants “to be a Bear for a long time.”

Poles has done a solid job locking down integral players to long-term extensions, including most recently cornerback Jaylon Johnson and tight end Cole Kmet. Jenkins is interested in having contract extension discussions.

“What I got from my agent, we had to wait until after the draft, is all I know,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to try to reach out to them here soon, but right now, we’re playing the waiting game. I want to be a Bear for a long time. I still do. That has not change since I’ve been drafted. But we’re going to see how things unfold and how things play out and just take it day by day. I’m just going to try to be a great leader for the O-line room and a great player for the team.”

This is the first time since his rookie season where Jenkins hasn’t switched positions. After staring at left tackle, Jenkins has thrived at right guard and left guard over the past two seasons. Now, he enters his second year of starting at left guard. But Jenkins is willing to play wherever he’s needed.

“Darnell (Wright) at right (tackle), Nate at right guard, we’re still having a position battle at center, me at left guard and Braxton (Jones) at left tackle right now,” Jenkins said. “I feel like that’s how we’re going to do this offseason right now, and that’s a great line right now to attack this whole offseason.”

