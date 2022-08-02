Teven Jenkins timeline: Recapping his tumultuous tenure with the Bears (so far)

It’s been a rough two years for Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who has dealt with challenges every step of the way.

Jenkins has been noticeably absent during training camp this summer, where the only thing we know is that he’s working through something with trainers.

There’s been plenty of speculation about Jenkins’ future in Chicago, especially given that he’s not even on track to win a starting tackle job.

But things certainly got interesting when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the Bears were fielding calls about a trade for Jenkins. Whether anything comes of those remains to be seen. But it’s the latest chapter in what’s been a tumultuous tenure for Jenkins.

With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of how Jenkins’ unfortunate NFL career has unfolded in Chicago (so far).

April 30, 2021: Bears draft Teven Jenkins

After trading up to land their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields in Round 1, general manager Ryan Pace traded up once again in the second round to select his hopeful franchise left tackle in Jenkins.

Chicago traded with the Carolina Panthers to move up from the 52nd overall pick to land Jenkins at 39th overall.

At the time, the move was hailed by many across the league. After all, Jenkins was considered a first-round prospect by many, and the Bears snagged him early in the second round.

July 28, 2021: Jenkins held out of first training camp practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bears kicked off training camp last summer, Jenkins was among those who were sidelined with a back injury. Not exactly encouraging for your hopeful starting left tackle who had injury concerns at Oklahoma State.

Former head coach Matt Nagy said that Jenkins was experiencing “back tightness” and seemed to indicate it wasn’t a concern at that point. But Jenkins went on to miss 12-plus practices in the summer, an indication that something wasn’t quite right.

Aug. 14, 2021: Bears sign veteran OT Jason Peters

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

This was the moment that we all knew something was very wrong with Jenkins. After all, you don’t call up Jason Peters, who was enjoying his retired life spent fishing, to come serve as your starting left tackle less than a month before the start of the regular season.

Following the team’s first preseason game, the Bears signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal. It added valuable experience and depth to a position that had snakebitten the Bears last summer.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with Teven,” Nagy said of the move.

Sure, Matt. We all know how transparent you were during your Bears tenure.

Aug. 18, 2021: Jenkins undergoes back surgery

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Four days after signing Peters, the Bears announced that Jenkins would be undergoing back surgery after missing every practice of training camp. The team had tried treatments and had hoped to avoid surgery with Jenkins, but there was no avoiding it.

Pace said that the surgery “fixed the problem” that Jenkins was dealing with, which was different than the back issue that impacted Jenkins during his final year at Oklahoma State.

Jenkins was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

Dec. 5, 2021: Jenkins returns from IR, makes NFL debut

AP Photo/David Banks

When the Bears announced that Jenkins would be undergoing back surgery, Nagy was hopeful that he would return for the 2021 season. Which, credit to him, Jenkins eventually did.

Jenkins returned from IR and made his NFL debut against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5, 2021. He played exclusively on special teams, where he had just two snaps.

The following week, Jenkins replaced an injured Jason Peters at left tackle against the Packers, playing 79% of offensive snaps.

Dec. 20, 2021: Jenkins makes first NFL start

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After a bit of a ramp-up period, Jenkins finally got his first NFL start in a Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jenkins played every offensive snap at left tackle, and fans got a glimpse of his potential.

Jenkins made headlines for defending quarterback Justin Fields after he was hit out of bounds. He got in the face of a Vikings defender and let him know that wouldn’t fly. Jenkins was flagged and cost the Bears 15 yards, which caused Jenkins’ teammate Germain Ifedi to get in his face.

But given Fields was under duress for the entire season and offensive linemen weren’t coming to his defense, Jenkins earned the respect of Bears fans. And even Fields said he appreciated Jenkins coming to his defense.

Spring 2022: Jenkins demoted to second team right tackle

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jenkins started the offseason program with the first-team at right tackle, an indication that the new regime believed he fit better at his natural position. But during the final week of OTAs, Jenkins notably was moved to the second-team offense. The Bears elevated rookie Braxton Jones to left tackle and shifted Larry Borom to right tackle.

There wasn’t a lot of cause for alarm at that point given Eberflus said the team was experimenting with different combinations along the offensive line. But when Jenkins remained with the second-team at the start of training camp, the concern grew.

July 28, 2022: Jenkins misses first training camp practice

AP Photo/David Banks

Well, at least this time Jenkins participated in one practice before being sidelined at training camp.

Jenkins participated in the first practice of training camp — with the second-team — and the Bears were getting a look at him as a potential swing tackle. Jenkins finished practice and didn’t appear to suffer any injury, so it was surprising when he wasn’t on the field the next day.

Following the first of camp, Jenkins has missed every practice that has ensued. Eberflus said Jenkins was “working through something with trainers” and wouldn’t elaborate further.

July 30, 2022: Report surfaces of Jenkins clashing with coaches

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Given Jenkins’ injury history, there was cause for alarm with him missing multiple practices this summer. But according to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago, the injury isn’t the concerning thing.

Kaplan reported that there have been issues between Jenkins and the new coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s not a serious injury,” Kaplan said Saturday. “What I’m hearing is that there’s a high level of disconnect between Teven and the new coaching staff, especially Chris Morgan, the new offensive line coach.”

Aug. 1, 2022: Bears engaging in trade talks involving Jenkins

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Coincidence…?

Just a couple of days after the report surfaced about Jenkins clashing with the new coaching staff, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have received calls and have entertained trade talks about Jenkins. And it sounds like Jenkins has drawn plenty of interest from around the league.

It’s not exactly a surprise to hear that a new regime would be willing to part with a player that they inherited. They have no ties to Jenkins. But he is still a young player, and it would be a shame for his talent to be wasted.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next in the Teven Jenkins saga.

