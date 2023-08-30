Teven Jenkins to open regular season on injured reserve

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins won't be ready to go in Week One.

Jenkins has been sidelined with a leg injury and General Manager Ryan Poles told reporters on Wednesday that Jenkins will go on injured reserve. He will be ineligible to play in the first four games of the season, but can be designated to return at any point after those games are completed.

The Bears acquired guard Dan Feeney in a trade with the Dolphins earlier this week. Ja'Tyre Carter is the only other guard currently on the 53-man roster in Chicago.

As previously reported the Bears also claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem and defensive back Quindell Johnson off waivers Wednesday. They announced safety A.J. Thomas joined defensive end Terrell Lewis in being cut to make room on the roster.