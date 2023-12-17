Teven Jenkins leaves Bears' game with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins will miss the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns after suffering a head injury in the second quarter of the contest.

Jenkins was injured on a third down play with just over two minutes to go in the second quarter of the contest.

As the play was wrapping up, Jenkins appeared to run into Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and immediately fell to the ground.

After he was helped to his feet, Jenkins walked straight to the medical cart and was taken to the locker room.

As halftime ended, Jenkins was diagnosed with a concussion, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Cody Whitehair replaced Jenkins at guard, and will remain in the game.

