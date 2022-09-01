Teven Jenkins doesn’t sound confident in his future with Bears

There’s been plenty of speculation about Teven Jenkins’ future in Chicago. But, at least for right now, Jenkins remains a Bear following final roster cutdowns.

“I still say it’s up in the air right now,” Jenkins said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Chicago. “There’s nothing solidified right now. Even if you make the 53-man roster, it doesn’t mean you’re going to be here tomorrow.”

After some roster shifting, Jenkins remains on the roster and is penciled in as the starter at right guard for the Week 1 opener against the 49ers.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for Jenkins over the last month. After missing seven straight practices and dealing with reports about him clashing with coaches and the Bears looking to trade him, Jenkins admitted that he was in a dark place.

“To be honest, I got unhappy,” Jenkins said. “I was very unhappy. Then, as it kept going on because more talks kept coming, I was getting more unhappy about hearing about them and everything.

“A lot of unhappiness. A lot of talks, what I had to do with me and my agent, just a lot of things had to go down for me to be at the point where I’m at. Just start settling down and start getting ready.”

Jenkins has found new life in Chicago after transitioning from right tackle to right guard. Ahead of the Week 1 opener, Jenkins is the presumptive starter at right guard. Even so, Jenkins admitted that he’s still not confident in his future with the Bears. Although that’s not stopping him from preparing for the opener against the 49ers.

“There were many times I was wondering [if I would be here],” Jenkins said. “I was even wondering that (Tuesday). I’m just not sure about my future at all right now. Ultimately, I still can [be traded]. It’s just about attacking every day.”

The Bears claimed former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Wednesday, and his natural position just so happens to be guard. That doesn’t mean that Jenkins will be traded, but it also doesn’t guarantee Jenkins a starting job.

