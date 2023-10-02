Teven Jenkins designated for return from IR, listed as full Monday

Bears guard Teven Jenkins is on his way back to the lineup.

Jenkins went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players because of a calf injury and the team announced on Monday that he has been designated to return. He'll have a three-week window to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the year.

The Bears did not hold a full practice on Monday, so Jenkins' full participation level is just an estimation. He was set to start at left guard this season and Cody Whitehair moved from center to fill the spot after Jenkins went down.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) were listed as out of practice. Wide receiver Chase Claypool also did not practice, but his absence was not related to injury. The Bears deactivated Claypool for Sunday's loss to the Broncos and told him not to come to the game or to practice leading up to Thursday's game against the Commanders.