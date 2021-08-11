It wasn’t long after the Bears traded up to select Teven Jenkins in the second round that he was installed as the likely starter at left tackle this season, but Jenkins hasn’t been able to solidify that spot in training camp.

A back injury has kept Jenkins from getting on the field at all during camp and Elijah Wilkinson is now listed as the No. 1 left tackle on the team’s depth chart. During a Wednesday appearance on 670 The Score, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team was aware of Jenkins’ history of back issues when they drafted him and that everyone is working to get the rookie back on the field.

“Teven is doing everything he can right now to get through this,” Nagy said. “We were well aware of everything, with some of the back issues that he had in college. Right now, this is just a part of the process, and we know that. So we’re just going to keep staying positive with him, and we have a plan with Andre Tucker, our head trainer, and our doctors. Obviously, Teven is frustrated, because he wants to be out here with his brothers. But right now, that’s not the case. He’s just doing everything he can do each day to get better in the training room.”

Jenkins’ back problems may not have taken the Bears by surprise, but they’re messing up the plans for the offensive line this season and that’s nothing the team needs when improvement on that side of the ball is a must for the 2021 season.

Teven Jenkins out with a back injury, Bears were “well aware” of issues before draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk