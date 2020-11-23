Tevaughn Campbell scores TD, stops another to save Chargers' win

Tevaughn Campbell (37) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims to preserve the Chargers' lead. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Tevaughn Campbell had his first NFL interception and touchdown Sunday in the Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets.

But having grown up near Toronto, Campbell entered the game already familiar with making history this season.



He is the second Canadian to play cornerback in the NFL since the 1960s and the first since 2002, according to the Toronto Sun.

“I definitely had a dream and that was to get to the NFL,” Campbell said. “Thank God, I made it here.”

Campbell scored the Chargers’ first touchdown when he ran back an interception of a Joe Flacco pass six yards. The Jets had just taken over deep in their territory after a Keenan Allen fumble.

Campbell jumped in front of intended receiver Jamison Crowder and easily trotted into the end zone, giving the Chargers a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

“The pick-six was huge,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “That’s what we need from our defense. … Kudos to Tevaughn. He did a hell of a job.”

The only other Canadian to play cornerback since the 1960s was Davis Sanchez, according to the Sun. Sanchez also was a Charger — in 2001 and 2002.

Campbell, 27, is a former CFL player. He has been with the Chargers the past two seasons, spending much of that time on the practice squad.

His interception and game-sealing pass breakup in the final two minutes were the highlights on an afternoon when the Chargers’ secondary had some rough moments.

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward struggled in the second half, getting beat for a 27-yard completion and committing an illegal contact penalty that converted a third down.

“Casey’s got to play the ball better,” Lynn said. “He’s in position. I’m sitting there watching some of these plays and he’s right there with his guy, but he’s not coming down with the ball. That’s something that we need to fix.”

Not special

The Chargers had another special teams breakdown when Josh Kelley blew his assignment and New York defensive end Henry Anderson blocked a Ty Long punt in the first quarter, setting up the game’s initial score.

“The young man did not block his man, OK?” Lynn said. “He got beat, and he got beat bad.”

The Chargers have had three punts blocked in their past five games.





Hayward suffered a groin injury late in the game and missed time. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu left with a shoulder injury. Right guard Trai Turner also had to exit for unspecified reasons. … Linebacker Denzel Perryman had his first sack since 2016.

