Tevaughn Campbell active for Chargers with Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. out

The Chargers listed cornerback Tevaughn Campbell as questionable with a groin injury, but he’s active for Sunday’s game.

It’s a good thing, too, because Los Angeles will likely need him on defense.

Starting cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are both inactive after they were declared out on Friday. Neither player practiced during the week.

The Chargers’ other inactives are third quarterback Easton Stick, running back Justin Jackson, safety Alohi Gilman, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, and fullback Gabe Nabers.

On the other side, the Eagles didn’t have any surprises for their inactives list. Guard Jack Anderson, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, cornerback Mac McCain, defensive back Kary Vincent, quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Josiah Scott, and cornerback Tay Gowan comprise their list.

Tight end Tyree Jackson is active for the first time this season after a back injury suffered in camp kept him out for much of the season. Jackson played quarterback in college at Buffalo before converting to tight end in the league.

