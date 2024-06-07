Teutopolis hosts annual basketball camp

Jun. 6—TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis girls basketball team wrapped up its annual basketball camp this week.

In the first session, the 3-on-3 tournament was won by Caroline Kreke, Payton Ruholl and Anna Tarter; the third- and fourth-grade free throw contest was won by Olivia Dust; the third- and fourth-grade hot shot contest was won by Lucy Esker; the fifth- and sixth-grade free throw contest was won by Zoey Wilhelms; the fifth- and sixth-grade hot shot contest was won by Ruholl. The best hustler was June Tegeler and the best ball-handler was Rayanna Mette.

And, in the second session, the best hustler was Lily Tegeler; the free throw and hot shot winner was Raegan Zerrusen; the 1-on-1 champion was Avery Probst and the 3-on-3 champions were Ella Willenborg, Bella Ordner and Briana Niebrugge.