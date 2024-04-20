Teutopolis baseball sweeps round robin at Unity; T-Town softball drops a pair to two state-ranked teams

Apr. 19—TOLONO, Ill. — Justin Fleener was overjoyed with how his team battled Saturday at the Tolono (Unity) Round Robin in Champaign County.

The Wooden Shoes defeated a pair of opponents that they don't see often and did so in two different ways.

T-Town (12-5) beat Quincy (Notre Dame) in the second game of the round robin, 4-1, and then took care of business against the hosts in the third game in five innings, 15-1.

"Two nice wins today," Fleener said. "I thought I saw some bats starting to come alive a little bit. We had better at-bats today; guys are taking better swings and getting more barrel on the ball."

Davin Worman started the game against Quincy. He allowed two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over three innings.

Worman retired the side in order to open the game.

The Shoes then had the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first before Evan Waldhoff popped out to the first baseman to end the frame.

Worman then gave up a leadoff walk before retiring the next two batters. He then proceeded to hit the next batter before inducing a line out to retire the side.

T-Town then went down in order in the bottom of the second.

Quincy worked the bases loaded in the top of the third before Worman punched out a batter to end the threat.

Garrett Gaddis started the bottom of the third with a base hit. Worman then flew out to right field and Mick Niebrugge gave the Shoes the lead with a double to left. Austin Borries then lined out to short and Mitch Koester struck out to end the frame.

T-Town tacked on two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Niebrugge added a second double and finished with two hits, while Gaddis, Waldhoff, and Brett Kreke had one.

Gavin Addis relieved Worman in the fourth and allowed five hits and one run with seven strikeouts.

The Shoes then followed that performance with a dominating victory over the hosts. T-Town pounded 15 hits and scored six runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Waldhoff had two hits, highlighted by a three-run blast in the fourth. He had three RBIs.

"He's been battling all year," Fleener said. "He's struggled at times, but he's staying in there and doing what he needs to do to take quality at-bats."

Devin Kreke had three hits and two RBIs. Mick Niebrugge added three hits and three RBIs. Borries had two hits and two RBIs, and Gaddis, Jason Kreke, Worman, Joey Niebrugge, and Brett Kreke had one hit in the win.

Gaddis threw three innings and allowed four hits and one run with four strikeouts. Borries worked two innings and allowed two walks with five punchouts.

"We had good pitching performances all-around," Fleener said. "Davin gave us a solid three innings. Gavin gave us four solid innings there and then Garrett really settled in after the first inning. We wanted to keep him under 45 (pitches) and we were able to put up some runs."

Lady Shoes drop a pair to state-ranked teams

Crystal Tipton's Teutopolis softball team dropped a pair of contests to two teams ranked in the top 20 in the latest Illinois Softball Coaches Association rankings.

Quincy (Notre Dame), ranked 12th, beat the Lady Shoes 13-4. Unity, ranked 20th, beat them 10-2. Both games were held at the Unity Softball Field Saturday afternoon.

Against Quincy, T-Town trailed 11-0 after the first two innings. Quincy scored nine in the second.

The Lady Shoes battled back, scoring one in the third and fourth and two in the fifth.

T-Town scored its run in the third with two outs. Mallory Bloemer started with a single before Olivia Copple hit an RBI triple.

Then, in the fourth, Chloe Hoene opened with a leadoff triple before Malea Helmink grounded out to the shortstop, allowing courtesy runner Kera Hartke to score.

The Lady Shoes then scored two more in the fifth. Summer Wall hit a base hit with one out. Hoene then hit a double and Helmink drove in both runners on an RBI single.

Hoene and Copple finished with two hits. Wall, Helmink, Jersey Gaddis, and Bloemer had one.

Olivia Hemmen and Gaddis pitched. Hemmen allowed nine hits, 11 runs (eight earned) and two walks to one strikeout in two innings. Gaddis allowed two unearned runs and seven walks to three strikeouts in five innings.

T-Town followed that with a 10-2 loss to the hosts, with seven different players recording one hit.

Wall, Hoene, Helmink, Hemmen, CJ Apke, Kayleigh Zerrusen, and Bloemer all registered knocks. Zerrusen and Wall hit for extra bases.

Alyssa Tipton and Gaddis saw time in the circle. Tipton allowed eight hits, nine runs, and seven walks to one strikeout. Gaddis allowed two hits, one run, and one walk to four strikeouts. Both pitched three innings.

