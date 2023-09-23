Here's how Teurlings Catholic's running game push it to win against old rival Notre Dame

More nights than not, Teurlings Catholic is going to want to sling the ball all around the yard with senior standout quarterback Preston Welch.

With old rival Notre Dame, famously known for grinding down games with efficient running, on the other sideline and after throwing it wasn't really working, Rebels coach Dane Charpentier decided to mirror his opponent and lean heavy on the run game.

It worked, as No. 9 (4A) Teurlings suffocated the No. 4 (3A) Pioneers, 34-14, in a game that featured a 50-minue lightning delay Friday night at Rebel Stadium. The win marked the third straight season Teurlings beat Notre Dame.

Teurlings Catholic stretches lead behind RB Ayden Trahan

Welch opened the game 1-for-7. So the Rebs (3-1) turned the ground game and Ayden Trahan, who ripped off two long runs on the way to running for 103 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

"He's a special player," Charpentier said of Trahan. "(Notre Dame) does a good job of outnumbering you on the line of scrimmage. We knew that going in and I thought Ayden did a good job of being elusive, breaking tackles when he needed to.

"Hats off to our offensive line, tight end group. Trahan carrying the ball was special."

As the run game got going against the Pios (2-2), things opened up through the air for Welch. The Rebs QB ended up 9-for-21 for 172 and had three total touchdowns.

Parker Faust starts hot for Notre Dame

The Pios' quarterback, who's starting in place of normal starter Jackson Link, opened the game 5-for-5 for 88 yards with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Trahan in the first quarter.

Faust's play kept Notre Dame in the game in the first half, running for a couple of first downs. His over-the-top throws forced the Rebels, who were without standout safety Kaleb Daniels, to respect a deep ball and lighter boxes allowed for Joseph Quebodeaux and the rest of the backs to find some running room.

"I thought he did a real good job tonight," Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. "(Teurlings) applied pressure while Parker stood in the pocket. He moved around, found guys downfield and had some big throws. I can't fault anything he's doing right now, stepping in doing what he's doing is pretty impressive."

He ended the night 7-of-10 for 117 yards with a TD.

Pios' self-inflicted wounds, Teurlings Catholic inconsistent on cashing in

Teurlings' first touchdown of the night came off its best field position of the night, received after a bad snap on a punt attempt from Notre Dame. Running back Ayden Trahan broke a 16-yard run to the end zone five plays after the miscue, and one play after Rebels senior quarterback Preston Welch hit Bradford Cain for 13 yards on fourth and 10.

Notre Dame had another high snap later in the first half but Welch tossed a pick to thwart the threat.

"We're the type of offense that don't want to be behind the chains, especially when you're slightly overmatched," Cook said. "Everything has got to be clean and it wasn't. They had a lot to do with that. We had a lot of self-inflicted stuff but it was because of the stuff they were doing."

By the end, Pios turned the ball over four times to Teurlings' two.

"The first half was hectic," Charpentier said. "There's a lot of hype around the game. The kids know the history between the two schools and I thought it led to some nerves early. Both teams got a lot of young players on the field. That showed early. But we settled in nicely in the second half."

