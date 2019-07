Teunissen keeps yellow jersey after team time trial Team Ineos strains during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) with start and finish in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Dutch rider Mike Teunissen has kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won Sunday's team time trial.

Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 27.6-kilometer (17.1-mile) stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds - 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos outfit.

Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader's jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday's opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish.

After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during Monday's Stage 3 which leads riders from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region.

