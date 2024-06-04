Tettenhorst and Profili team up to win third place at Mesquite rodeo

Jun. 4—MESQUITE, Texas — A couple of professional ropers from Jacksonville, Jayse Tettenhorst and Kaden Profili, traveled to the Metroplex Saturday to take part in team roping at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

The Jacksonville duo got the job done in 4.7 seconds, which put them in third place.

Each man earned $594 for his efforts.

Tettenhorst handled the header duties, while Profili filled the roll of the heeler.

Profili currently ranks seventh in the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association World Standings (heeler), with winnings totaling $47,803.

Profili and Brewton Hall of Jay, Oklahoma are scheduled to join forces at the Johnson County Sheriff's Posse Rodeo in Cleburne Wednesday evening.