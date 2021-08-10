Tether Consolidated Assets Support Its Liabilities Attests Accounting Firm

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Cayman Island-based accounting firm, Moore Cayman, has attested that Tether has enough assets to cover the total issuance of USDT tokens.

Moore Cayman, an accounting firm based in the Cayman Islands, has provided an attestation report regarding Tether’s reserves. The independent accountant’s report states that the consolidated information prepared by Tether’s management is correct as of June 30, 2021.

Specifically, the consolidated total assets amounting to $62.7 billion exceeds Tether’s consolidated total liabilities, which is $62.6 billion. Thus, the report says that Tether’s reserve for digital assets issued exceeds the amount required to redeem those assets.

