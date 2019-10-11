Tetchy Roger Federer fumes in Shanghai defeat to Alexander Zverev as Novak Djokovic loses grip on number one spot

The normally ice-cool Roger Federer received a rare point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct - Getty Images AsiaPac

A dramatic day of tennis in Shanghai saw Roger Federer receive a rare point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as he went down to a three-set defeat at the hands of Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The first sign of trouble came when Federer was broken early in the decider, and whacked a ball high into the stands in frustration. Umpire Nacho Forcadell gave him a warning for ball abuse. Then, when Federer flipped a second ball out of court in his next service game, Forcadell had a choice to make. He opted to apply the letter of the law, much to Federer’s displeasure.

Federer had already been tetchy with Forcadell before the penalty was applied, complaining that he had not been informed about a change of balls. Then, when the point was docked, he stood and argued for the best part of a minute, suggesting that there should have been more communication beforehand.

The row continued at the next changeover. Federer was clearly stung by the decision, and played his most aggressive tennis of the set in the immediate aftermath. But Zverev – who recently joined Federer’s management agency Team8 – landed 16 out of 19 first serves in that deciding set, at around 135mph apiece. He held his nerve to clinch a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory on his sixth match point.

After the match, Federer said that he had received a point penalty before, but added that it happened “a long, long time ago”. He was prickly when a reporter asked what his reasons for objecting to Forcadell’s decisions had been, replying “So you can write on Twitter, you mean? It would be nice if you would write something nice once also about the game. Next question.”

Semi-finalist Alexander Zverev next faces Matteo Berrettini

The role of discretion in umpiring remains a touchy subject, and all the more so after the notorious Serena Williams-Carlos Ramos flare-up at last year’s US Open. Federer may have been annoyed by this point penalty, but – like Ramos – Forcadell followed the rules as they are written.

This was a significant moment for Zverev, who had not beaten a top-ten player all season. Afterwards, he acknowledged that he has lacked confidence and played too defensively this year, and ascribed this to the disruption of splitting with his previous agent Patricio Apey. He will now face Matteo Berrettini of Italy in Saturday's semi-final.

The other semi-final brings together two players who have a frosty personal relationship in Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. On Friday, Tsitsipas scored a superb 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over top seed Novak Djokovic. One of the side-effects was to ensure that Djokovic will lose the world No. 1 ranking at the start of November, while Rafael Nadal – who is absent from Shanghai because of injury – will climb back to the top of the table for the eighth time.

At the Tianjin Open, Heather Watson continued her excellent week by saving four match points and closing out a 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 victory over world No. 42 Magda Linette. She will return to the world’s top 100 next week. In Linz, 15-year-old Coco Gauff beat Kiki Bertens to claim the first top-ten scalp of her embryonic career and reach the semi-finals.