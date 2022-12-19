Tests show Leighton Vander Esch hurt shoulder, Cowboys expect him back this year

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sunday that everyone in the organization was concerned about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after he left Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with a neck injury, but further testing has alleviated some of that concerns.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that tests showed Vander Esch suffered a shoulder stinger rather than an injury to his neck. Vander Esch has dealt with neck problems in the past and Jones called it a positive to learn that he avoided another one.

Jones said that Vander Esch may miss time, but that the team does not expect him to miss the rest of the season.

The Cowboys face the Eagles on Christmas Eve and a short week will likely work against Vander Esch’s chances of playing. They go to Tennessee in Week 17 and close out the regular season against the Commanders at home.

